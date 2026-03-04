‘We Are Not Fooled’: MAGA Rushes in with the Wildest Excuses Yet to Explain Trump’s Strange New Ailment — Then He Makes a Move That Accidentally Raises More Suspicions 

President Donald Trump is sporting a new skin condition, this time a rash on his neck that his doctor tried to explain away without revealing what’s causing it, but the MAGA sphere rushed in to defend the president with wild explanations before Trump himself made a move that caused even more speculation about a completely different mystery.

On Monday, March 2, during an appearance at a Medal of Honor ceremony at the White House, viewers homed in on Trump’s neck below his right ear, where an irritated and inflamed patch of skin prompted renewed chatter about the 79-year-old president’s health yet again.

President Donald Trump speaks as he announces the creation of the U.S. strategic critical minerals reserve during an event in the Oval Office of the White House on February 02, 2026, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Trump’s doctor told news outlets that the nasty-looking rash was due to a “preventative skin treatment,” without revealing what the treatment was.

“President Trump is using a very common cream on the right side of his neck, which is a preventative skin treatment,” Dr. Sean Barbabella said in a statement, according to CNN. “The President is using the treatment for one week, and the redness is expected to last for a few weeks.”

MAGA partisans raced to condemn the media for covering the story and even suggested possible causes for the condition.

Trump acolyte and far-right political activist Laura Loomer, in an eye-popping comment, seemed to blame news outlets for the rash.

“President Trump is kidnapping dictators and killing Islamic terrorists and the media wants to spread a conspiracy about his health. As if we all haven’t had some redness on our skin at some point in time,” Loomer posted on X above a CBS News post showing a graphic photo of Trump with the ugly, scaly skin patch.

Another supporter blamed Trump’s laundry services.

“I am genuinely concerned that someone is putting a chemical onto his dry cleaning.”

She later added another comment on dry cleaning. “Someone needs to change his dry cleaner. The edges of his clothes are obviously harming his skin, too, as he’s aging. New clothes, and new detergent and get a new dry cleaner. This looks like too many chemicals on his clothes,” she repeated.

By Tuesday, though, Trump had covered the inflamed neck rash with makeup, apparently not realizing it would draw attention to his right ear.

Wild speculation erupted on social media about the lack of a scar where a bullet supposedly grazed him during a failed assassination attempt at a campaign rally in July of 2024. Trump walked around for days after the shooting with a large piece of cotton taped over his ear.

“That’s a great picture of an ear that has never been shot,” a Threads user responded to a post showing a picture of Trump with the rash covered up.

“His perfect, unscarred ear…” Threads poster My Way commented.

Another poster joked, “IRAN’S ‘TOTALLY OBLITERATED’ NUCLEAR WEAPONS GREW BACK AS A QUICK AS TRUMP’S EAR.”

The president has tried to tamp down rumors about his poor health almost since the start of his second term last year. He’s had persistent bruising on his hands, swollen ankles, an MRI last fall, and repeated cognitive tests.

Trump turns 80 this summer and became the oldest person to ever assume the office of the presidency when he was 78 years old.