‘Hahahaha’: Melania Sits In for Trump, Stumbles Badly at the Mic — But It’s the People Behind Her Struggling Not to Laugh That Hijack the Moment

Melania Trump still has to fulfill her duties as first lady despite no longer having an office in the East Wing of the White House. The long-standing portion of the People’s House was demolished in October 2025 at the request of her husband, Donald Trump’s beckoning to replace it with a multimillion-dollar ballroom.

Melania presented this official face during an appearance at the United Nations headquarters, the same place where Trump was humiliated after the escalator fiasco.

Melania Trump took her husband, Donald Trump’s place, during a UN meeting months after the escalator fiasco. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images)

‘She Would Have Fallen’: Trump Erupts After Escalator Sudden Stop Nearly Sends Melania Crashing Into Him As Cameras Catch Her Struggle to Stay Upright

Trump was originally scheduled to speak, despite his name tag already being placed on the table.

Melania took his place as her involvement with the Security Council signified the first time a president’s wife has been invited to chair a session, offering an opportunity for the administration to orchestrate a less chaotic narrative. But still, many online wondered, “Why is she there?”

Melania’s remarks on Monday in New York City focused on children and “advancing tolerance and world peace,” during which she served as chairwoman of a Security Council meeting on children and education in conflict. Trump’s wife of 21 years conveniently slipped away as the embattled leader returned to Washington, D.C., the previous evening from a makeshift war room in Mar-a-Lago.

News of her U.N. event was revealed in late February, days before Trump and Israel initiated airstrikes on Iran with Operation Epic Fury. The 79-year-old president promised the U.S rage would not cease until his administration’s demands were met. “Wow. You’d almost think Trump did this to her on purpose,” said one online observer.

Melania’s speech was criticized online for reading her speech from a paper into a mic while sitting at a desk. “, “What language is she speaking? Hard to understand the Russian Sparrow,” said one person in disbelief about what they heard. Another laughed, “Hahahaha.”

Melania Trump presides over UN Security Council pic.twitter.com/E4pTPgDK05 — Acyn (@Acyn) March 2, 2026

The former model came to the U.S. from Slovenia in 1996, receiving a green card in 2001 and full citizenship in 2006, a year after her wedding to Trump.

Many were stunned by her accent and verbiage, stating, “Her English sounds like she just arrived,” while another suggested, “She has no comprehension of what she’s reading.” One person concerned for dead people in the audience asked if she had an interpreter who spoke English.

Two people sitting behind her also couldn’t contain themselves as a woman in a pink blazer and black pants kept smiling and looking over at Melania’s speech. Viewers also noticed an older man with gray hair wearing a gray suit, who looked like “He’s in pain,” while another noticed “Guy behind her is cringing.”

Pointing to a woman in a black blazer next to a woman in a white blaczer with a blue top, one added, “These two women are all of us right now.”

How her english is getting worse intead of better pic.twitter.com/qD927ej1U9 — Ounka (@OunkaOnX) March 3, 2026

Moreover, MAGA detractors unleashed merciless attacks on Melania for promoting harmony amid heightened political turmoil. At first, people hissed about her strong Slovenian accent and the time her speechwriter copied parts of ’s 2008 speech for an appearance at the 2016 Republican Convention.

“Maybe she can get Michelle Obama to write a speech for her,” one person , though many wondered how a First Lady without a college degree was qualified to give a speech on education.

The ribbing also pointed out that Trump began dismantling the Department of Education upon returning to office. A sarcastic suggestion reads, “She can give her speech to ‘Board of Peace’ countries.”

Trump launched the first summit of the coalition of 20-plus countries in February. He notably dozed off while someone else was handling speaking duties; he was startled awake when participants began clapping.

Others were convinced that Melania’s time would have been better served by not meddling in the international peace-making body’s duties altogether. “What a joke this is. She should be driving her son to the recruitment center. He needs to go over and fight this war his father started,” snarked a furious commenter.

Her and Trump’s son, Barron, is the subject of an online movement demanding he join American soldiers on the front line of the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. At 19 years old and with no publicly known medical issues, it seems as though he would be a shoo-in.

However, with his dad in charge and Barron’s 6-foot-9 stature exceeding most military height limits, it seems far-fetched that the teenager would ever experience combat.