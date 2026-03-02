‘You Did Him Dirty’: Congresswoman’s Selfie With Trump Backfires and the Brutal Close-Up Has Critics Calling It a Setup

President Donald Trump was not looking his best this week, according to viewers who watched his press conferences or his 2026 State of the Union address last week.

Trump has since switched back to rocking his MAGA hats as unflattering images of the president inside the U.S. Capitol building sparked a frenzy online, with critics poking fun at his disheveled appearance, turning him into yet another viral meme.

In a twist of irony, his own supporters, blissfully unaware, contributed to the humiliation by sharing the photos, unwittingly making him the punchline in a joke no one intended.

Donald Trump gets dragged after one of his supporters shared an unflattering selfie with the president that left him exposed. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

‘Does He Know Where He Is?’: Trump Derails His Own Speech with Mix-Up, Then Slaps a Woman In the Audience with a Bizarre ‘Pet Name’

“The Art of the Deal” book author’s slovenly appearance at the joint session of Congress on Feb. 24 unintentionally became a hot topic hours after the SOTU address and the days after.

Trump, 79, walked into the House of Representatives chambers in Washington, DC, with his commanding presence and his signature red tie/dark suit combination.

One of the president’s loyal supporters inside the Capitol, providing more content for trolls to seize on, was not the intended outcome. Republican Rep. Kat Cammack sharing a selfie with Trump backfired as the picture ignited savage put-downs aimed at her party’s leader.

“AMERICA! WE ARE SO BACK BABY!” Cammack, 38, captioned her photograph with Trump with an American flag and a fire emoji. As a result, the Florida congresswoman was met with plenty of heat for the snapshot as social media pointed out everything wrong.

“He’s cooked out his damn mind,” wrote one person on X.

Some agreed with a tweet that immediately compared him to the same animal featured in a racist video he shared of Michelle and Barack Obama.

“Weird that Trump looks like a monkey from the original ‘Planet of the Apes’ (1968) in this photo. I can’t unsee it,” said one third person, referring to the classic sci-fi film starring late Hollywood legend Charlton Heston.

You did him dirty, Congresswoman. pic.twitter.com/272nhDCrEC — Christopher Hale (@ChristopherHale) February 25, 2026

Offering Trump a backhanded compliment, another stated, “Au contraire… he doesn’t quite look like himself… so he looks better. Kinda like a clown, but it’s Trump, so that’s expected.”

“That’s a horrible picture of Trump,” expressed another repulsed poster.

Cammack also got scolded for even allowing the world to see the snap. One reply suggested, “This is not a photo you should have posted… my God.”

Another declared, “You did him dirty, Congresswoman.”

The Colorado-born politician was also warned that Trump likely would not be a fan of the pic when she was rhetorically asked, “Do you hate the man? Show him what you posted, and the reaction is not going to be very pleasant.”

Even without Cammack’s viral self-taken photo, Trump was being harshly mocked for arriving at the highly publicized speech in front of Congress, Cabinet members, and special guests with what appeared to be a bad case of bedhead.

The notable trash-talker is often dragged online by critics and supporters of his longtime political rival, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, for his sloppy look. On the night of the State of the Union, the apparent 2028 Democratic presidential hopeful tweeted, “Oh no, Donald. You need some of my hair gel!!!”

Oh no, Donald. You need some of my hair gel!!! — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) February 25, 2026

Trump’s wife, first lady Melania Trump, did not fare much better than her husband when the 55-year-old former model also became a target for disparagement. Online hecklers sarcastically wondered whether she was wearing a messy lace-front wig for the evening.

What was meant to be a moment of jubilation for Cammack quickly turned into a roasting session at Trump’s expense, adding to the ongoing trolling of the polarizing New York native.

The ill-fated Cammack and Trump photo op overshadowed the GOP’s intended political message in the eyes of many observers, as many social media timelines were more consumed by people clowning the close-up picture than reacting to the president’s SOTU remarks.