California Gov. Gavin Newsom has been trolling and mocking President Donald Trump and his sidekick Vice President JD Vance for almost a year now.

And it’s no secret Newsom is no fan of the Trump administration or its controversial policies, but the potential top Democratic candidate for president in 2028 wasn’t joking during an interview with MS Now when he blisteringly called Vance “a unique fraud” and “more dangerous” than Trump.

California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks at Belvedere Middle School before signing legislation aimed at improving kids’ nutrition and health across California on October 8, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The day after Trump delivered the longest State of the Union address in history, Tuesday, Feb. 24, Newsom sat down with host Jen Psaki for a wide-ranging talk.

“There are some people waiting in the wings in the MAGA world who would love to be the chosen ones of the Trump orbit. JD Vance is one of them. Marco Rubio is one of them. Do you think they can carry on the MAGA flame here?” Psaki asked.

Newsom was reflective but very pointed and direct in his response.

“No, but Vance, for whatever reason, scares me,” Newsom admitted. “Almost more than Trump.”

“Why?” Psaki pressed.

“I don’t know. I just, I mean, talk about a guy who put a mask on and his face grew into it,” the governor bluntly stated.

“I mean, JD Vance and Marco Rubio were two of the most effective critics, just like that guy, what’s his name? Graham Lindsey, of Donald Trump,” Newsom continued before proclaiming, “What frauds, what phonies, but JD is a unique fraud and phony, and he’s a little more dangerous.”

Social media users piled on in agreement.

“This is so true. JD lies more smoothly than Trump,” this Threads user believes.

Threads poster WinterMint2022 was much more specific and put a name to why Vance doesn’t sit right with so many Americans:

“He scares you because he has no morals. He’ll jump onto any train or any thought so long as it keeps him in power. … We know Trump is a narcissist and ultimately just wants his ego catered too. As evil as that is, we can justify it. Vance makes no sense, lacking integrity, and morals.”

Another Threads user chimed in with a similar take on Vance’s moral character or lack of one:

“He’s absolutely correct. Vance is a covert sociopath. He has no true identity, suffering from a severe identity crisis that has spanned into his adulthood. That lack of identity makes him very, very easily influenced because he lacks any true values.

Vance was once a staunch critic of Trump, a never-Trumper, along with other now Republican bootlickers.

Vance, the Ivy League-educated author of the best-selling memoir “Hillbilly Elegy,” once called Trump “cultural heroin” and a proponent of falsehoods and fake promises to the American middle class, according to The New York Times.

During Trump’s first term as president, Vance once called him “America’s Hitler” and an “idiot,” . He also said during a 2016 interview, “I never liked him.”

But by 2021, when he was running for an open Senate seat in Ohio, Vance had rolled over and profusely apologized to Trump, crawling on his belly to court the president and slither into his good graces. And it worked. By 2024, Trump chose Vance as his running mate.

But Newsom also called out Secretary of State Marco Rubio and South Carolina GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham, both of whom were once fierce never-Trumpers, too, and are now close allies in the MAGA world.

Marco Rubio on Trump 10 years ago today:



“I will never stop until we keep a con man from taking over the party of Reagan and the conservative movement.” pic.twitter.com/NzjehExfGS — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 26, 2026

Both are on the record as having severely criticized Trump for years before throwing away any moral hesitations or guilty consciences to become some of Trump’s most loyal supporters.