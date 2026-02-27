‘Thicker Than a Snicker’: Fans Spiral Over ‘Michelle Obama’ in Daisy Dukes Before Discovering It Was Actually Sasha

Former first daughters Sasha Obama and Malia Obama have been America’s sweethearts ever since their father was elected the 44th president of the United States back in 2008, the first black man to live in the White House.

Malia was only 10, and her younger sister was only 7 when they moved into the White House, and the world watched as they grew into young women.

Malia is now 27 and Sasha is 24. Both ladies share striking resemblances to Michelle Obama, each demonstrating unique features inherited from their mother.

Sasha Obama has folks doing a double-take in a viral photo that has fans comparing her to Michelle Obama. (Photo: michelleobama/Instagram)

‘Sasha Is a Grown Woman’: Fans Rush to Sasha Obama’s Defense After MAGA Supporters Bombard Her with Criticizing Remarks for Smoking

Michelle and Barack Obama’s daughters both live in Los Angeles, where they are often photographed taking a stroll on the strip or hanging with friends.

One image caused a frenzy online, with people mistaking Sasha for her 62-year-old mother. Malia is seen wearing yoga pants and a Nike sports top, and her younger sister is sporting a T-shirt with a pair of short shorts.

After the picture circulated on Threads, folks quickly shared comparisons between Sasha and her mom, and others noted Malia’s resemblance to her dad, Barack.

“Sasha looks exactly like Michelle Obama, here,” one person noted. Another said, “Malia looks a lot like her father former President Barack Obama, while Sasha looks a lot like her momma Former First Lady Michelle Obama.”

A few supporters of the lovely ladies were confused, assuming they were looking at a younger version of Michelle in the photo.

“Tell me why I thought that was Michelle in some booty shorts? Yeah she starting to snatch her mom’s whole essence LOL,” one person exclaimed.

Others specifically commented on Sasha’s physique, writing, “Sasha thicker than a Snicker!” Another said, “Yaaaas!!! She looks GOODT. Both do.”

The viral picture of Sasha and Malia was originally taken in 2022 and it continues to circulate ever so often online due to the girls’ rare sightings alongside their parents or in the public eye.

But the comparison to their mother’s fit physique is not far off, as some think. A 2018 image of Michelle relaxing in Miami drew everyone’s attention, as no one could miss her rocking an all-white bikini with a pair of Daisy Duke shorts.

Barack’s wife was photographed at the Four Seasons in a string bikini top, distressed denim shorts, a sheer coverup, and gold hoop earrings with her hair pulled back using a patterned bandana. Like Sasha, social media users were gawking at her thick thighs and her youthfulness at 62.

The mother-daughter buzz often shifts from their appearance to a reminder of just how grown her daughters are now.

While walking the beach in Miami with oldest daughter, Malia Obama, Michelle Obama looked stunning in a white bikini. (Splash News)

Sasha turned 24 last June, and Michelle celebrated her birthday with a post on Instagram that included a picture of the family. She captioned the post, “Happy birthday to my sweet girl, Sasha! Can’t believe how quickly time has flown. I’m so proud of the woman you’ve become. Love you always!”

The picture also features Malia and Barack standing next to each other, and it’s clear that both daughters are all grown up, as they’ve now reached their parents’ height. But it wasn’t always this picture-perfect.

Michelle has openly discussed her daughter’s relationship with Barack while in the White House and after. She acknowledged, like most teens, “They had to drive, and they had to go to prom, and they were on teams, and they traveled to other schools, and they had to do college searches, and they went to parties, and they had drinks, and they tried out smoking, and they did all the things.”

Barack Obama shares a rare family photo to celebrate wife Michelle 💖📸



In the sweet Mother’s Day snapshot, Michelle Obama is seen lovingly hugging their daughters—Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23.



The former president honored his wife of 33 years with a touching tribute: “Michelle… pic.twitter.com/ojiCE0QC4f — Pictures Studio (@picturessstudio) May 14, 2025

She noted that Barack viewed Sasha as more “difficult” than her sister, but she presented a different perspective to her husband, with whom she has been married for nearly 33 years.

“Sasha is like a cat,” Michelle shared on her “IMO” podcast with her brother, Craig Robinson. “She’s like don’t touch me, don’t pet me. I’m not pleasing you. You come to me.”

She explained the difference between Malia and Sasha, “The first one is a pleaser. It’s just temperamentally they are still like that,” while the other has to be “a chameleon.”

The girls turn 25 and 28, respectively in June and July.