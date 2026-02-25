My Child’s Life Was Almost Ended’: California Woman Faces Arrest Calls After Video Shows Her Trying to Snatch a Black Boy’s Skateboard, Accusing Him of Stealing It

When a tug-of-war began in a parking lot over a skateboard, no one expected an adult white woman to be on one end of the tussle with a young Black child.

A viral video posted online is sparking outrage over the shocking incident, and people are calling for the woman’s arrest.

A video still shows a woman tussling with a boy over a skateboard.(Photo: TikTok/ReeReeGeee)

The boy’s mother alleged the woman first tried to run the boy over with her vehicle because she erroneously believed he had stolen the electric skateboard from her son, who had the same make and model.

“My child’s life was almost ended over a f*cking skateboard,” she fumed in a Feb. 19 TikTok video, in which she shared the following message with viewers: “Four of the kids are saying she tried running him over and taking the skateboard from him. She called the police on him. The police ended up giving my son the board back and letting her leave.”

The frustrated mother continued: “I asked the police, is this not a crime? Her putting her hands on my son’s belongings? He said no because she assumed it was her son’s. I said, ‘If I assume your gun is mine, can I take it without a problem?’ [The officer] said ‘This conversation is over’ and walked away from me.”

Louisiana Man Forced to Close Business and Social Media Pages After Racial Attack on Black Man Fishing in Pond as TV Station Allegedly Shields Him

@reereegeee Karen at her finest , this lady literally walked up to my nephew and tried snatching his electric skateboard, they let this lady go but if the colors were reversed it would be a different story ♬ original sound – ReeReeGeee👑

The video shows the boy alternating between crying hysterically and politely asking the angry woman to let go of his skateboard, even saying “please” and “ma’am” several times. But throughout it all, he did not let go of his personal property.

The woman also did not release her grasp on the skateboard — or on the boy. “We’re waiting for the cops to come right now,” she told him, while strangely demanding that he show a receipt. “Where’s your bill of sale?” she yelled.

“Ma’am, this lady is harassing me,” he told a bystander, who did not offer any aid to the child. “I didn’t do nothing! Let go of my stuff. Please let go of my stuff.”

Commenters on the original TikTok video were in shock. “This got me boiling 🤬nobody stepped in for this child,” wrote one. Another chimed in, “I’m so sick of people not standing up for CHILDREN.”

“The way that I would have instantaneously become his auntie and helped him would’ve been blinding,” wrote a third person.

Though his family was disappointed with the police’s response, a popular X account run by Suzie Rizzio picked up the story, and the video now has more than 1 million views in 24 hours.

“This woman needs to be shamed because what she did was child abuse and attempted theft at least!” wrote Rizzio. “Her employer needs to know about her actions, too!” wrote Rizzio in a comment. While the post claimed “charges were filed,” that has not yet been confirmed as of this writing.