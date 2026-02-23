‘WTF’: Trump Goes Off on a Mayor — Seconds Later He Spots His ‘Darling’ In the Crowd, Then Brags About Paying for Her Surgery That Freezes the Room

Donald Trump has a lot of nerve calling anyone and their ideas crazy, considering his track record of nonsensical rambling. But the president doesn’t see things that way, which explains why a podium and a live broadcast have devolved into his personal amateur improv showcases.

The 79-year-old should have been paying homage to victims during a recent proclamation at the White House; instead, he teetered between criticizing a fellow politician and exposing his personal relationship with an unidentified audience member.

President Donald Trump makes an example of a woman in the crowd during a speech, criticizing her for the surgery he paid for. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

“It’s so crazy, you know, the mayor of New York — and he’s a very nice person, I met him, but his ideology’s not too good,” said Trump on Feb. 23 at the signing for “Angel Family Day.”

He then launched into a tangent about Zohran Mamdani, asking citizens to earn extra cash by becoming emergency snow shovelers in the wake of a “massive snowstorm” impacting the Northeast.

Midway through Trump claiming that people weren’t “going to help too much,” he became distracted by the one thing he loves talking about more than himself and money — a woman in the crowd.

“Hello, darling,” Trump began, pointing out his “friend.”

“Are you OK?… Are your eyes OK?” he asked.

The one-on-one conversation was explained when Trump told the room, “I gave her money to get her eyes fixed. A lot of money to get her eyes fixed. That doctor ripped me off, but that’s OK,” causing nearly everyone to laugh.

However, what he said next was a confusing admission about how the unspecified funds were used.

The former reality star further rambled, “When do you go? … She’s almost blind. Cataracts … He’s an expensive doctor, … You’re gonna have 20/20 vision” after the procedure.

Social media users were baffled by the sidebar conversation and the revelations of Trump’s financial assistance to the woman. At first, a viewer remarked, “Who’s he talking to? Does HE even know?”

A second observer quipped, “Did he start a story, then begin talking to someone in the audience about a personal medical issue?? That’s…. weird, even for him.” A bluntly asked, “Wtf is he talking about?”

The online discourse shifted when a third commenter stated, “Set a reporter he’s talking to that he’s paying for her eye surgery sounds like a bribe to me I’ll pay for your eye surgery very good stories about me or who is this woman they scan to her we need to find out.”

A fourth individual commented, “How much do you wanna bet that her eyes haven’t been done yet because the doctor is still waiting for the check?” At least one social media user was blown away by Trump’s disregard for the woman’s privacy and shared, “That woman was humiliated and belittled, and everyone found it hilarious.”

The sight-challenged woman is the latest person to capture the attention of the senior citizens in a packed room. Days prior, Trump awkwardly puckered his lips to simulate air kisses to someone.

He has acknowledged that his inappropriate and flirty behavior lacks presidential decorum and could get him in trouble, but it seems he simply can’t resist unleashing his inner playboy.