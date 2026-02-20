‘I Dunno What I Just Watched: RFK Jr.’s Shirtless PSA with Kid Rock Has Viewers Gagging Over One Gross Detail and the Jeans Are Making It Worse

President Donald Trump has assembled an eccentric group of Cabinet officials for his second term. His decision to nominate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to serve as secretary of Health and Human Services was one of the most controversial picks.

Kennedy, 72, built his professional reputation as an environmental lawyer. So, the nephew of former U.S. president John F. Kennedy, leading the Health and Human Services Department, was met with confusion and concern by Trump’s political adversaries.

Since the U.S. Senate confirmed RFK Jr. in February 2025, he continues to provide his critics more reason to feel uneasiness over the anti-vaccine activist being the top public health official.

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy’s shirtless video ignites an online roasting session. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

‘You’re Bat Crazy’: RFK’s Comments About Trump Felt Like Flattery at First — Then He Kept Talking and Dropped a Bombshell the Room Clearly Wasn’t Ready For

A new Make America Healthy Again public service announcement shared on Kennedy’s X account is the latest example that detractors point to as proof that the “American Values” author is not a serious public servant. RFK Jr. recruited MAGA-loving musician Kid Rock, 55, to appear in the 90-second video.

“I’ve teamed up with @KidRock to deliver two simple messages to the American people: GET ACTIVE + EAT REAL FOOD,” Kennedy tweeted on Feb. 17. The “Rock Out Work Out” clip has amassed over 10 million views on the platform as of this writing.

The montage opens with RFK Jr. and Kid Rock standing next to each other in front of a stuffed bear. Kennedy wore dark jeans, while the “Devil Without a Cause” album creator donned above-the-knee shorts. Both men were shirtless and shoeless.

As Kid Rock’s “Bawitdaba” plays over the video, images of the HHS secretary and the CMT Music Award winner working out, drinking whole milk, and swimming flash on the screen. Kennedy can be seen taking an ice bath and jumping into a pool while still wearing his pants.

I’ve teamed up with @KidRock to deliver two simple messages to the American people: GET ACTIVE + EAT REAL FOOD. pic.twitter.com/PkK8IfkPU4 — Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) February 17, 2026

The federal government’s MAHA PSA massively backfired, as the presentation was mostly viewed online as ridiculous and cringy. Social media users had a field day making fun of Kennedy’s attempt to come off as über-masculine.

“We’ve officially jumped the shark with political content. Perhaps the pendulum will now start to swing back towards serious politics again,” wrote one X user in response to RFK Jr. and Kid Rock’s buddy-buddy moments in the gym.

Another commenter expressed, “JFC this video should be for behind closed doors only.” A third person added, “I dunno what I just watched, but Grandpa went in the tub again with his jeans on.”

“This is so f–king cringe, my god,” read one reply to Kennedy’s video. Doing a collaboration with the Michigan-bred singer caught heat, too. For instance, someone posted, “Kid Rock? Really? You are an embarrassment.”

Is this after toilet seat #2 or #3? ❄️ pic.twitter.com/CW9DjR2UFc — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) February 18, 2026

Other politicians, including members of his own party, joined in on mocking RFK Jr for uploading his bare-chested exercise routine. Adam Kinzinger, a former Republican representative from Illinois, simply responded, “Gross.” That led to another poster replying, “Weird stuff.”

The official press office for Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom also took the opportunity to mercilessly troll Kennedy by throwing his recent questionable comments back at him.

RFK Jr.’s shocking revelation on a February 2025 episode of Theo Von’s “This Past Weekend” podcast made headlines around the world. The recovering drug addict confidently said, “I’m not scared of a germ. I used to snort cocaine off of toilet seats.”

The Newsome press office snapped a screenshot from the MAHA video, showing the jean-wearing Kennedy riding a stationary exercise bike while Kid Rock does push-ups on a bench behind him.

HHS Secretary RFK Jr:



“I'm not scared of a germ. I used to snort cocaine off of toilet seats.” pic.twitter.com/aqKZTEujXk — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 12, 2026

“Is this after toilet seat #2 or #3?” Newsome’s team sarcastically asked in the photo’s caption, sparking more comical tweets that had people calling the picture “nasty” and joking the room was consumed by “athlete’s foot and milk breath.”

Kennedy’s one-year tenure as the head of Health and Human Services has been marred by repeated contentious policy decisions, such as drastic changes to national vaccine recommendations.

Plus, the married father of six still faces constant scrutiny over a cheating scandal involving a female reporter and for his past personal connections to the late convicted trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Kid Rock has found himself as a public punching bag in recent weeks as well. His attempt to counterprogram Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX halftime show by headlining Turning Point USA’s pre-taped “All-American Halftime Show” was seen as a failure. Additionally, his scheduled “Rock the Country” tour dates in South Carolina for July were canceled after multiple acts pulled out of the event.