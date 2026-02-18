‘Poor Woman’: Trump’s Grand Moment at Mar-a-Lago Turns Tense and the Chair Takes the First Hit Before Melania Moves In

President Donald Trump is well known for his obsession with being the center of attention at all times, which explains his frequent and over-the-top Mar-a-Lago parties.

Whether it be on social media with late-night rants or stealing the spotlight from his own wife, Melania Trump, at her movie premiere, he wants to be the main attraction.

The 79-year-old is so enamored with himself that he often demands praise and trophies that belong to other people, and Valentine’s Day was no different.

President Donald Trump nearly had a meltdown when the crowd didn’t bite over his grand entrance at a Mar-a-Lago party. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)



‘Damn!!!’: Donald Trump Explodes Over Public Morals as Fans Drag Him to the Carpet — Unearthing Clips He Never Thought Would Surface

The president spent the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach, Florida, and, to the surprise of many, the first lady was also in attendance. The couple attended a dinner at the resort on Feb. 14, and Trump’s hubris was on full display.

A video of him entering a room while Lee Greenwood’s song “God Bless the USA” played was shared on social media, showing Trump walking to his roped-off table as everyone in the room stood by and clapped for him.

After the president finally reached his table, the capping subsided as the room waited awkwardly for him to sit down, but he did not.

There was a pillow in his seat, and seemingly annoyed, Trump pushed the chair aside as Melania snatched the pillow up and put it in another chair.

However, the POTUS still didn’t take his seat as everyone was waiting, and he turned his attention to the band waiting on stage. The band wasn’t performing when Trump entered the room, as the song seemed to be playing over the PA.

He then began to do his signature dance and sway, his hands in the air as he looked at the stage, and the band members began to clap in anticipation of his obvious expectation of praise.

Social media users quickly weighed in, with many mocking what they described as the president’s constant need for applause. The clip, shared on Threads, as one social media user noted: “Trump making everyone stand and clap for him as he heads to his roped-off table at Mar-a-Lago,” setting off another round of eye-rolls in the comments.

“79 years and still seeking approval from daddy. Pathetic,” replied one user. “So embarrassing how people have to act in awe of him when he walks in or does his dumb dance moves,” added another.

“Baby wants clappy,” one joked.

“Never seen something more ridiculous,” another noted while also critiquing Trump’s entrance song. “And this stupid music …”

“Omg and they all clap for the fat ass … hillbilly Trump. And the same stupid song,” read another reply. “Pathetic bunch of toadies,” another added.

One user noted that one woman standing close to the stage in the video looked especially loyal to the president. Her hands were clasped and held to her chest as she beamed at Trump with admiration while he danced. At one point, she also placed her hand on her heart.

“The woman in the long red dress, that’s the look of someone in a cult,” the user wrote, referring to a woman in a red look with a short blond bob hairstyle. Another agreed, “My thoughts exactly! Poor woman is brainwashed and blinded.”

The moment likely sullied the evening for Trump, who was caught looking miserable in a separate video, taken after the couple took their seats at the table. Melania was seen speaking to her husband, and Trump responded with a shrug and an annoyed expression, similar to her signature scowl for him.

“Trump didn’t look too happy at his Mar-a-Lago Valentine’s Day party,” one person observed. Others who noticed him slumped over as he banged on the table and reached for a drink.

Another implied, “Imagine all that money and power no real friends !? Or wife.”

For a man used to commanding arenas, the reception felt off and unusually quiet.

During a visit to Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Melania introduced her husband before he slowly made his way onstage, greeting her with a kiss and hug. Then came the pause. Trump stood there amongst a large crowd with his hand cupped to his ear, waiting for the kind of applause he’s used to summoning that never arrived.

Instead of the thunderous cheers he often basks in, troops and military families answered with restrained, almost polite applause. No chants. No swelling roar. As Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA” played during his entrance, critics online quipped that the song had more volume than the room — and that without a few soldiers caught clapping on camera, you might’ve mistaken the moment for a rehearsal rather than a reception.