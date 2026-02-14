‘Ewww What is He Even Saying?: Trump Unravels Mid-Speech Over Teleprompter Glitch as Fans Suspect His ‘Minions’ Set Him Up

Months later, President Donald Trump is still griping over his issues with teleprompters after being humiliated repeatedly in front of cameras and the public.

Trump took the mic at a recent event with prepared remarks about his accomplishments, but it didn’t take long before his speech unfolded, veering completely off script about a topic still eating at him inside.

President Donald Trump faces yet another teleprompter issue during a recent speech, prompting the public to blame his team. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)

‘Second Time Today’: Heads Will Roll After Trump Is Humiliated Again Weeks After His Escalator and Teleprompter Were ‘Sabotaged’

His address on Thursday, Feb. 5, at the National Prayer Breakfast initially stayed on script, touching on faith, leadership, and the gravity of the moment. Then the rhythm loosened, leaving viewers with the sense that the prepared remarks had quietly exited the room.

According to Reuters, journalists and livestream audiences noted that Trump frequently drifted from the script, improvising for long stretches. At several points, he appeared to acknowledge the detour himself.

“I happened to be president during that, so think of it. So I’m, I’m, I’m the president, and I got these two things. And I said, you know what? I got the Olympics to come to the United States, and I got the World Cup to come to the United States, and I probably won’t even be invited to be there. And I was really angry,” Trump said.

Moments later, the father of five added, “And then they rigged the election,” a line that prompted laughter from parts of the audience.

Trump continued, openly referencing his relationship with the script.

“And then I said, I’m coming back. And I got the Olympics, and I got the World Cup, right? And at some point I’m going to get right back onto the teleprompter, and you’re going to say that was a wonderful speech on that momentous day in 1776,” he said.

He later framed his off-script approach as a strength.

“You know, this is so much easier. It takes real talent to do the other. The other is much more talent. That’s why we’re president, I think. But we have very important words to say, and this is such an important group. And we have plenty of time to say it, because when it comes to religion, I have all the time,” Trump stated.

Trump then launched into his scheduled historical reflection, mentioning parts of the Constitution and the “that momentous day in 1776.”

While the White House did not say there was any teleprompter malfunction — unlike in previous incidents, when technical issues were acknowledged — people still noticed this recent one during his rambling speech.

“Who tf is in there applauding this walking, talking BRAIN DAMAGE,” said one person, pointing to the crowd who laughed at Trump’s remarks. Another noted, “He is seriously off his rocker!”

“He makes everything about him “Mom look what I can do!” His vocabulary is on the level of a first grader. Ewww what is he even saying?” asked a third person.

One inquisitive individual wrote, “Does his evil presence disrupt teleprompters? Are his minions deliberately sabotaging his equipment? Is it gross incompetence? Seems to happen an awful lot.”

Trump’s tense relationship with teleprompters has played out repeatedly over the past year.

In September, while addressing world leaders at the United Nations in New York, the teleprompter failed mid-speech, prompting Trump to later accuse the body of “triple sabotage,” including an escalator malfunction and audio problems. He revisited the incident for weeks, insisting the blank screen forced him to improvise.

The issue resurfaced in December during a televised White House address intended to highlight his first year back in office. Viewers instead focused on moments when Trump appeared to struggle to read prepared text, mispronounce words, and stumble over numbers, even though they were displayed on the screen.

Even at his October “Legacy Dinner” at the White House, technical issues overshadowed prepared remarks when audio problems disrupted livestreams, once again drawing attention away from the speech itself and toward the mechanics meant to support it.

For many viewers, Thursday’s speech felt less like an anomaly and more like confirmation: when Trump takes the stage, the teleprompter may be present — but it rarely gets the final word.