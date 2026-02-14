‘Nah I’m Good’: Maryland Gov. Wes Moore Effortlessly Claps Back at a Spiteful Donald Trump as One Woman’s Reaction Hijacks the Moment

An enraged President Donald Trump threw an angry tantrum when his plans to divide the National Governors Association by not inviting several Democrats, including the country’s only Black top state official, to an annual White House meeting because they were “not worthy” epically failed.

The group’s annual bipartisan winter gathering for the nation’s 55 states and territories is scheduled for Feb. 19 -21 in Washington and usually includes a business meeting and dinner at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, among other events.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore participates in a discussion on bipartisanship at the National Press Club on September 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. Moore joined with Utah Gov. Spencer Cox to speak about reaching across party lines and the need to end divisive rhetoric. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

But the association was planning to cancel the business meeting at one point on Monday, Feb. 9, when the association’s co-chair, Oklahoma Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, said Trump had invited only Republicans to the business meeting, specifically disinviting Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, the nation’s only Black top state official, and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis.

But two days later, on Wednesday, Feb. 11, that had changed when Stitt told members in a letter that the White House meeting was back on after the entire group was invited, citing a “misunderstanding in scheduling,” according to CNN.

Stitt said in the letter that Trump was inviting all members to the business breakfast and meeting on Friday, Feb. 20, at the White House.

“He was very clear in his communications with me that this is a National Governors Association’s event, and he looks forward to hosting you and hearing from governors across the country. President Trump said this was always his intention, and we have addressed the misunderstanding in scheduling,” Stitt said.

But even after Stitt sent the letter, an angry Trump took to his Truth Social platform to whine about the Oklahoma Republican and to repeat that Moore and Polis were “not worthy” and not invited.

“The RINO Governor of the Great State of Oklahoma, in which I won all 77 Counties, three times (The only person to do so!), incorrectly stated my position on the very exclusive Governors Annual Dinner and Meeting at the White House: ‘The White House intends to limit invitations to the annual business meeting, scheduled for February 20th, to Republican Governors only.’ That is false! The invitations were sent to ALL Governors, other than two, who I feel are not worthy of being there,” Trump raged.

CBS journalist Nora O’Donnell asked Moore in an interview why he thinks he was “singled out” and not invited.

“I can’t speak to the President’s heart. I can speak to his actions,” Moore began before forcefully slapping back at Trump.

“And I do want to be clear to the president respectfully; you do not determine my worthiness. God determines my worthiness. The people of Maryland determine my worthiness. They are who I answer to, not him,” Moore stated.

“But if the point of the meeting that he singled me out and told me I’m disinvited from — but if the point of the meeting is to turn it into name-calling or to follow what he did in this most recent tweet, which is full of lies and it’s ignorant and it’s unhinged, if the point of the meeting is that, then my answer to the president is very clear, nah, I’m good,” Moore continued.

“Oh, I’m good. Oh, I will not go. Absolutely not,” he added.

Social media spiraled in outrage over Trump’s childish behavior

This Threads user probably said it best.

“Oh please, Trump is not fit to shine Governor Moore’s shoes. Wes Moore, is the first Black person to hold the Governorship in MD, he is a Rhodes Scholar who attended Oxford University’s Wolfson College. He earned an MLitt in International Relations, focusing on radical Islam, and was notably the first Black Rhodes Scholar from Johns Hopkins University! Not even sure why Trump is still occupying The White House. He should be in handcuffs, headed to prison.”

Threads user Beverly Francis had stronger words for journalists who keep tiptoeing around Trump and his cronies overt racism.

“Exactly and the journalists that keep trying to sugarcoat his nonsense without calling it out sick of them.”

Another commented, “’I will work with anyone but I bow down to no one.’ A word.”

This Threads user agreed, “Well said, Governor. You make this Maryland household very, very proud and we are grateful for your leadership in these perilous times.”

But others pointedly wondered why Moore did not address Trump’s bigotry more directly.

“Why didn’t you call him out for being racist? The answer to the question is because you are black. Why are you afraid to say that?” Feminista Jones wondered.

Not everyone was looking at Moore during the O’Donnell interview. A few sharped-eyed viewers spotted a blond-haired woman in the audience behind him and loved her reaction when Moore said he was good with not going.

The woman laughed and rocked back in her seat. Threads users also laughed and agreed with her.

“We are all that woman,” poster Amy Burwell proclaimed.