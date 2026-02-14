‘A Double Slap In the Face’: FedEx Driver Hit with Racial Attack While Out on Delivery and Gets Fired Days After His Video Goes Viral

A delivery driver claimed he was fired by a FedEx contractor after posting a video showing a woman hurling the N-word and harassing him while he was making deliveries in San Diego County, California.

Doug Ahmed stopped at Chula Vista’s Teresina apartment complex about midway through his route in October 2025 when an agitated woman approached to complain about his driving. The video begins with Ahmed denying that he was speeding and offering a phone number for the woman to call if she wanted to file a complaint.

Doug Ahmed said he was fired after posting a video of a woman harassing him. (Photos: GoFundMe, X/ISeeRacists)

“I know the speed limit here. I got hit by a trash truck,” she said.

Ahmed replied, “That ain’t my problem. Am I a trash truck?”

“No, b*tch. You’re FedEx n*gger,” she responded. “You ain’t sh*t… this is Chula Vista, homie.” The woman yelled the racial slur several more times before Ahmed asked where she lived so he could avoid her apartment in the future.

“What unit are you? So I know not to deliver,” he told her. He also admitted to ABC affiliate KGTV Channel 10 News that he cursed back at her.

‘I Will Kill You!’: Indy Cop Surrounds, Yanks Black Teen From Car and Threatens to Kill Him on Video — Department Focuses on the ‘Language’ Used

Even after the explosive face-to-face interaction, the confrontation was not quite over. The news outlet obtained a second video from Ahmed showing the woman attempting to block him from leaving the complex by parking her car in the middle of the road.

“I can’t believe this is happening,” he told the outlet. “In the seven years I’ve been at FedEx, that’s the first time being called the N-word on the job.”

After sitting on the video for months, Ahmed posted it to TikTok on Jan. 15, where it immediately went viral—and cost him his livelihood. The FedEx contractor fired him mere days later. He claimed that his termination letter cited two policy violations: the video showed a company name and the FedEx truck.

He told the outlet, “To post video and get fired afterward, it’s like a double slap in the face.”

His sister, Maliha, launched a GoFundMe in January to help him with living expenses and “stay afloat” while he searched for a new job. “While he was doing his job delivering packages, he was confronted and recorded by a resident. During the incident, he was verbally harassed, threatened, and called racial slurs,” she wrote. “He remained calm and professional throughout the entire interaction.” The GoFundMe has raised nearly $3,000 so far.

Meanwhile, the footage has also been making the rounds on X and Instagram, drawing hundreds of thousands of views.

The former FedEx contractor has mixed feelings about the video, telling Channel 10 he regrets posting “because of the employment situation,” but he is grateful that “it did bring awareness.”

He added, “Who gets fired for being called the N-word? That makes no sense.”