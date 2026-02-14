‘Nobody Liked Erika’: Erika Kirk’s Pageant Friend Blows the Whistle on Pushing TPUSA’s ‘Push Through, Grieve Later’ Motto After Charlie’s Passing

Erika Kirk has thrust Turning Point USA back into the spotlight following shocking allegations from a recently fired employee who claims, “Nobody likes Erika.”

Following a myriad of claims about her plot to take over the company her late husband, Charlie Kirk, founded, and allegations of a pre-recorded event with paid guests, a young woman has made shocking claims about internal dynamics at TPUSA that few outside its leadership had ever heard described so directly.

Erika Kirk is under fire after a former friend and Turning Point USA employee, Aubrey Laitsch, made allegations about toxic workplace culture at TPUSA under Charlie Kirk’s widow. (Photo by Grace Hie Yoon/Anadolu via Getty Images)

‘She Never Loved That Man’: Erika Kirk Thought It was a Private Moment — Then a Leaked Video Shows Her Plotting a Takeover Days After Charlie Kirk’s Passing

Amplifying these rumors and others is Candace Owens, a dear friend of Charlie, who claimed that Turning Point USA’s all-American halftime show, which aired during the same time as the live Super Bowl, was pre-recorded weeks earlier. Variety later confirmed in their reporting that much of Kid Rock’s performance was captured in Atlanta.

“On the one hand, we have a half-time show presented without a word of English spoken,” Owens began on X, referring to Bad Bunny’s halftime performance. “On the other hand. We have an organization that scammed its views by paying platform advertisers, followed by influencers to pretend they broke records,” she noted, referring to TPUSA.

Owens also reposted a 12-minute video from Aubrey Laitsch, the former public relations manager, who explained that she joined the Turning Point ecosystem in 2021 and worked directly under senior executive Andrew Kovetz, placing her close to leadership and daily operations. She said she was terminated roughly a month ago.

“I did so many things for that company. I worked many, many hours outside of my general understanding of what this job entailed,” she stated in the Feb. 5 video, explaining that the workload felt justified because she believed in the mission under founder Charlie Kirk.

According to Laitsch, the internal culture began shifting as leadership structures evolved, but everything changed after Sept. 10, 2025, when Kirk was assassinated while speaking at Utah Valley University. His death stunned the conservative movement and reshaped the organization.

One of the fired employees from Turning Point USA speaks out about the organization’s new direction!

Aubrey Laitsch worked for TPUSA and Andrew Kolvet for 4 years. Here is why she was fired… https://t.co/GVnaZouKA7 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) February 5, 2026

Kirk’s widow, whom he married in May 2021, stepped up to lead the company in the days that followed, quickly becoming the public face of Turning Point USA as it navigated grief, logistics, and national attention.

Inside the organization, Laitsch said the pace intensified rather than slowed.

“I’ve seen a video from a coworker who was also released. She spoke about 20-hour days — yes, those were very real, especially in the first two months post-assassination,” Laitsch said.

According to her, the pressure never meaningfully eased. “It’s been go, go, go for the past few months — no, ‘hey, let’s grieve as a family,’ no take a break and push through.”

Laitsch even claimed that during the memorial, she never slept more than 48 hours.

One social media user mocked the former employee’s decision to speak out, writing, “‘I leaked to Cancer Owens, I promoted the idea that my CEO killed her husband, and I generally worked to undermine my own employer. Tyler Robinson is innocent.’ Record a shorter video next time you get fired. Nobody’s watching this whole thing.”

“So you’re the leak??? Traitor,” another person wrote. A third warned of professional consequences: “You are young, and may not realize it now… but any potential employer will look at this video and think twice about hiring you.”

Still, some users framed her comments as overdue.

“Been waiting for ppl who actually cared about him and his cause to say something has been off or even acknowledge his death,” one person wrote.

Another added, “I’m sorry you were treated this way. It makes sense based on how they’ve been acting. Make sure you have good security. I stopped trusting them the minute Erika Kirk gave her first speech – when she couldn’t recall what Charlie said he wanted to be remembered for correctly.”

In recent months, Owens released leaked Zoom footage of Erika speaking privately with employees just days after Charlie’s death.

The video, dated Sept. 16, 2025, showed her addressing staff informally, at times upbeat, at others emotional, while discussing the organization’s future.

⚡️🇺🇸BREAKING:



FULL LEAKED TPUSA ZOOM CALL showing Erika Kirk speaking with staff just days after Charlie Kirk’s assassination, cheerfully discussing attendance, merchandise sales and metrics from his memorial which took place 11 days after his death.pic.twitter.com/P5DdNmFS7P — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws1) January 29, 2026

In the leaked call, Erika reassured employees they would remain employed, referred to Charlie as “celebrating in heaven,” and discussed the explosive donor growth and merchandise sales connected to memorial events.

Owens later said the footage raised questions for her and tied into her broader calls for accountability surrounding Charlie Kirk’s death, which she has repeatedly described as unresolved.

Three weeks before releasing her own video, Laitsch says she was called into a meeting and fired. She claims an executive cited an Uber driver’s story that his daughter knew a Turning Point employee who said the group was “going downhill” and that “nobody liked Erika.”

Laitsch said she was stunned and denied ever making those remarks, adding that she’s known Erika since 2013 through competing in pageants together and that “the claim doesn’t align with her experience or the timeline.” An executive allegedly referenced an Uber ride in which a driver claimed his daughter knew a Turning Point employee who said the organization was “going downhill” and that “nobody liked Erika.”

Beyond the Uber anecdote, Laitsch suggested her termination stemmed from her refusal to stop asking questions after Charlie Kirk’s death.