‘What the Hell’: Trump Glitches Mid Brag, Fuels Concern as He Mixes Up His Words and Drops a Bizarre Question That Confused Everyone

The president of the United States is not known for his modesty, and his latest White House gathering was no exception.

Donald Trump‘s obsession with awards is so grandiose that the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize winner, Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, gave up her award to him after he invaded her country and kidnapped their president. However, the 79-year-old was not satisfied for long, and he added another trophy to his collection after making an insulting remark

(Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)

‘Hahahahahah’: Newsom’s Brutal Close-Up Hijacks Trump’s Moment as He Reacts Like a ‘Kindergartner’ to ‘Fake’ Gold Medal Award

Trump hosted the “Clean Beautiful Coal” event at the White House on Wednesday, where he was handed yet another trophy — just months after receiving the first-ever FIFA Peace Prize during the World Cup draw in December. The moment came after he missed out on the Nobel Peace Prize, a loss he has repeatedly complained about.

The POTUS signed four executive orders to “Strengthen the United States National Defense with America’s Beautiful Clean Coal Power Generation Fleet” at the meeting.

Speaking directly to the coal miners in the room, he said, “You got mistreated very badly for a long period of time, but you’ve never had a better friend in the Oval Office than me.”

The executive orders allow some older coal-fired power plants that were being retired to keep operating to meet the country’s energy demands, and Trump was presented with the Washington Coal Club’s very first Undisputed Champion of Coal Award as a result.

“And I’m proud to officially name the undisp …” Trump bragged in a split glitching moment, unable to complete the word undisputed before reverting to his usual deflection and blaming someone else for a hiccup with a bizarre question that left everyone confused.

“When did this come out, Mr. Speaker?” he continued, presumably talking to Speaker of the House Mike Johnson.

Trump glitches: "I'm proud to officially name the undispuut– jusssss, when did this come out? Mr Speaker." pic.twitter.com/K2QEtRzm25 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 11, 2026

Eventually, he found the strength to say, “the undisputed champion of beautiful clean coal” before looking around the room as if no one else caught on. But how it came out of his mouth still created a pause for some online viewers who wondered, “What the hell is he saying?” or suspected, “he sounds drunk.”

“Trump can’t even read prepared statements anymore,” observed one person, to which another noted, “Trump always reads his speeches like he has no idea what word is coming next and terrified it’s going to be something he can’t pronounce.”

Another wondered, “This dumba– how the f is coal clean? Jesus help!”

Later, after the signing, Trump was presented with the award by President and CEO of Peabody Energy Jim Grech, as over a dozen coal executives and miners in hard hats stood behind them looking on.

The Washington Coal Club presenter also seemed less enthusiastic when handing Trump the trophy that read, “Undisputed Champion of beautiful, clean coal,” as he looked around the room with an uncomfortable expression.

Another man standing behind them was also clapping along with everyone else, but he never cracked a smile like the others who stood behind the president with huge grins.

A video of the exchange was shared on Threads with the caption, “Just giving him trophies now, just like a 5-year-old, so that he keeps doing his school work. I thought the republicans were against the idea of participation trophies.”

Users reacted to Trump’s coal trophy, saying they were “So embarrassed” to see him get another pity award, as one joked, “When you find out your president was a DEI hire!”

Folks on Facebook also chimed in, and several thought the award was a joke.

“I thought for sure this was satire,” another agreed. Another joked about Trump’s stolen Nobel Peace Prize, writing, “He should have the Coal Peace Prize!!!”

One final commentator wondered, “How many participation trophies in total has trump won?”

When Trump was presented the FIFA Peace Prize at the World Cup draw last December to recognize “the outstanding contribution of those who work hard to end conflicts and bring people together in a spirit of peace,” he received a golden trophy, as well as a gold medal, which he snatched up quickly after uttering an “Oooooo” with excitement.