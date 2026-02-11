‘They’re Big Mad’: Michelle Obama Gets Massive Support After Netflix’s Backhanded Move to Boost ‘Melania’ Backfires, Fans Suspect Trump Made a Call 

Melania Trump can copy speeches all she wants, but she will never replicate the influence or the success of the first black lady in the White House, Michelle Obama.

The former Slovenian model released her documentary “Melania” via Amazon MGM, focusing on the final 20 days before her husband, President Donald Trump, took office for a second term. But box office sales show no one is interested in seeing this first lady behind the scenes, like they were with Obama’s “Becoming” documentary.

Melania Trump’s self-titled documentary has viewers picking sides between “Melania” and Michelle Obama’s “Becoming.” (Photos by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

‘Really? She Did It Again?’: Melania’s Speech Stumble Has Fans Asking If She Swiped from Michelle Obama or If She Knows What a Vowel Is

The vanity project, if you will, was Melania’s story of becoming a two-time first lady and cost the Jeff Bezos-founded company a reported $40 million to purchase its rights. The film was released on Jan. 30 and is expected to become available on Prime when the theatrical run concludes.

As one Trump critic put it, “Once again she just copied Michelle Obama’s documentary BECOMING! The lady can’t be original if she tried. First she plagiarized Michelle Obama’s speech, then she wears a Flag dress like Michelle Obama, then she makes a documentary w/ one word Melania like Michelle Obama BECOMING.”

Reports of low ticket sales, limited international screens, and a widespread social media boycott encouraging people, predominantly white and Black women, to stream Michelle‘s documentary on Netflix derailed Melania’s big opening weekend.

🔥🤔 So Melania was given a 6% score on Rotten Tomatoes. These clowns had Michelle Obama’s “Becoming” at 93% LOL. Melania has a 98% score from the audience..TRUST THE PEOPLE.

Did you know Fandango owns them? Did you know VERSANT OWNS FANDANGO..DID YOU KNOW VERSANT OWNS… pic.twitter.com/pXYF5apcps — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) January 31, 2026

Michelle unveiled an intimate look at her life in 2020. The footage, which followed the Chicago native along the 2018 book tour for her “Becoming” memoir, ranked No. 6 on Netflix two days before “Melania” landed on the big screen.

Yet there are some similarities between the film’s poster and Michelle’s “Becoming” poster, which feature both ladies in left-profile views. Melania is seen sitting in a chair in a black pantsuit, looking over her left shoulder, against a white background, whereas Michelle’s documentary cover shows her left profile, complete with the faces of citizens she has interacted with or spoken to.

However, excitement over the “Melania” boycott was interrupted when several streaming customers realized the film was incorrectly categorized as kids content.

“Internal error” or not, fans were furious and quickly assumed the mishap was a blatant tactic to limit views. “They’re big mad this documentary was way more successful than the chopped accent Melanoma movie NOBODY and I mean NOBODYYYYYY asked for a movie about [her],” scoffed one person.

The outage evolved into threats to abandon the streamer, too. An X user tweeted, “@netflix So apparently, you want the #Target treatment. You may want to put Michelle Obama’s ‘Becoming’ back where it belongs, ASAP, instead of the Kids’ section. Do not play in black peoples’ faces like that. It never ends well economically. Loss of revenue is not a good look.”

At least one person turned their focus to Trump’s presidential power and his investment portfolio for a clue as to what happened.

On IG Threads, one user mentioned, “Nearly two months ago, Trump bought Netflix bonds. Days ago, Michelle Obama’s Becoming was moved to the kids section. This kind of childish behavior fits Trump’s long pattern when he starts losing.”

More than 10,000 liked the post, agreeing that “Becoming” surging back into trending territory “got the magas in a tizzy!” Another user disappointedly commented, “I thought Netflix was one that didn’t succumb to Piggy’s threats but obviously money is the factor that worked for them. Disgusted.”

I’ll give him this-



He gives delusional a whole new meaning https://t.co/z6hNJgYKMk — Haters_gonna_hate (@princess_kim_k) February 3, 2026

“Melania” finished in the No. 3 spot opening weekend, raking in $7 million across 1,778 theaters. Trump boasted, “She’s had tremendous success… What do I get out of it? Nothing out of it. I had a top model, now I have a top movie star,” between signing executive orders in the Oval Office.

Trump also lent a helping hand by hosting a screening at the “The Donald J. Trump and the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts.” But he could not stop the film from being pulled in theatres in South Africa and Oregon.