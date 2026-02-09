‘You Can See It All Over His Face’: Trump Looks Like He Took a Beating, but His Explanation Has Fans Wondering What Really Happened and How Bad It Was

President Donald Trump is still harping on his recent return from Davos, where he got the most unwarm welcome any president has ever seen.

His international appearances on global stages over the last few weeks have drawn criticism for his rambling remarks during his Davos speech in Switzerland and blunt message etched into the snow, instructing him to leave the premises before he even landed.

And now weeks later, he’s finally admitting what everyone knew all along.

Donald Trump looks more than exhausted following his return from an international trip with leaders from other countries. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Since returning to Washington, D.C., from the World Economic Forum last month, Trump has boasted on Truth Social, about working on a deal to take over Greenland, framing it as his latest big idea following talk about the Nobel Peace Prize. But the deal barely registered.

Now, two weeks later, he’s still upset about his unwarm welcome.

“I went over to Davos. They invited me. And when I left they said, ‘That may have been the stupidest invitation we ever gave to somebody. Switzerland,” said Trump at the National Prayer Breakfast on Feb. 5. “But I have to say it like it is, they are destroying their country.”

Trump: "I went over to Davos. They invited me. And when I left they said, 'That may have been the stupidest invitation we ever gave to somebody.'" pic.twitter.com/Xg4YW1BJLI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 5, 2026

Viewers online were shocked that he read the room, noting, “Well he finally got something right.” Another said, “True words. They, in Switzerland have been happy he was gone!”

A third person corrected Trump’s message writing, “‘That may have been the stupidest person we ever invited.’ Fixed it.”

One blut individual summed up the moment writing, “Trump flexing about making Davos elites regret their own invitation is the ultimate I crashed the party and stole the snacks energy.”

Images taken after his return to U.S. soil serve as evidence that Trump’s experience wasn’t particularly pleasant. Photos showing his tired expression and drooping face prompted users on X to describe him as looking “pretty haggard” upon his return to the White House.

“Even he realizes he got beat up in Davos,” one X user wrote.

Trump was looking pretty haggard as he returned to the White House last night



(Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty) pic.twitter.com/fO9V3fmKw3 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 23, 2026

Trump’s turbulent trip, which included Air Force One returning to Washington, D.C., began shortly after takeoff on January 20, when the plane had electrical trouble. The plane finally took off again just after midnight, though Trump arrived in Davos later than expected.

That, in addition to his sluggish return two days later, fans say they understand his “serious jet lag face” after wrapping a quick trip in a place where he wasn’t much liked or welcomed.

“Davos was a total humiliation for Trump. You can see it all over his face,” one person posted on X.

Trump has long compared his physique to that of professional athletes, though photos rarely back that up. The latest image only fueled the contrast, reinforcing his larger-than-life self-image while prompting doubts that Davos will be calling him back anytime soon.

President Donald Trump got a special “Go home” greeting upon landing in Switzerland for a forum with other world leaders. (Photo: CBSMornings/YouTube)

A final X user said, “You ever seen a soul so expired it starts leaking out the eyes? Trump looks like evil caught up to him and started foreclosure proceedings on his flesh.”

During one of his humiliating and viral moments at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Cameras captured Trump leaning heavily on the podium during his speech, gripping it so tightly that his hands appeared red and strained — a detail that quickly spread online as people assumed it was “blood on his hands.”

While there was no dramatic stumble or interruption, the unusual grip and flushed palms became the focus of social media discussion, prompting jokes and speculation about his physical condition.