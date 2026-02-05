‘What Did She Do?’: ‘The Blind Side’ Actor Quinton Aaron Life Support Crisis Turns Darker as Troubling Claims About a ‘Spiritual Wife’ Emerge

“The Blind Side” star Quinton Aaron is literally fighting for his life while the people around him decide his fate, as shocking revelations could reveal something nefarious.

The 41-year-old actor, widely known for starring alongside Sandra Bullock, was rushed to an Atlanta hospital in January after losing feeling in his legs. It was later discovered he suffered from a severe blood infection and spinal stroke, which caused his legs to stop functioning as he was walking up the stairs inside his apartment.

Aaron is still currently on life support, and now his family is sounding the alarm after a troubling discovery.

“The Blind Side” actor Quinton Aaron is still on life support weeks after he was hospitalized for a spinal stroke. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Getty Images for ACCF )

‘That Work Paid Off’: ‘The Blind Side’ Star Quinton Aaron Loses Close to 100 Pounds

Aaron’s family shared a statement with Us Weekly on Feb. 3 that raises serious concerns about his wife, Margarita Aaron.

“Since the health crisis of our beloved family member Quinton Aaron, we have raised some suspicions about the legitimacy of Quinton and Margarita’s marriage to each other, as well as her legitimacy as a registered nurse. We have found some alarming details.”

“We as a family believe Margarita isn’t who she claimed to be to us,” the family continued. “This has caused us to want to investigate her further.”

The family alleges Aaron and Margarita may not be legally married, according to Aaron’s cousin, who says Margarita has been married to another man for 34 years.

“I spoke to her real legal husband myself,” Asia told the outlet.

Margarita Aaron, wife of ‘The Blind Side” actor Quinton Aaron, is under scrutiny as he remains on life support. (Photos: officialquintonaaron/Instagram; margaritaleta75/Instagram)

The family has serious concerns about Margarita telling staff she’s Aaron’s wife and making medical and life-changing decisions about his health. In a separate interview on Feb. 3, Margarita told TMZ that she and Aaron got “spiritually married” in December 2024. But she insists she has never made any medical decisions on her husband’s behalf and she does not have power of attorney over him, like the family suspects.

Aaron was reportedly awake and alert following his health scare, and his brother, Jarred Aaron, believes, “I genuinely fear for my brother’s life.”

Jarred added that he isn’t speaking to his brother about his concerns until he makes a full recovery, but he’s got evidence to back up his suspicions. “I have all this crucial information that Quinton doesn’t know about and now it feels like I’ve gotten it too late.”

In response to Jarred’s claims, Margarita told the publication, “If he’s saying I’m such a bad person, why does he live with me and Quinton?”

Sadly, both statements did nothing to ease fans’ concerns, including one social media user who said, “You mean why does he live in HIS house. It’s not your house so he can say the same thing about her! Why does SHE live with them? Another gold digger.”

Another said, “I called it…I said the wife’s been doing something crime series.”

Pushing speculation back on Aaron’s family, one person wrote, “In other words, now that he’s not around to fight for his wife, his family is trying to get rid of her so they can get his money.” Another said, “What did she do?”

Aaron lost 200 pounds following his starring role as Michael Oher in the Oscar-winning film “The Blind Side,” and he credited Margarita, whom he met on TikTok, with helping him do so, as well as helping him get over depression.

“I have been doing intermittent fasting, and since my marriage, having a lot of cardio in the bedroom,” said Aaron last October.

“Mentally, physically and emotionally, she has been my confidant and shelter through my storms,” he said. “I truly believe God was blessing me with one of his Angels when he sent her to me. She’s helped me get over my depression and so much more. She loves to tell people that she only does 5 percent and I do the other 95 percent but I believe she’s much more important in my life than even she gives herself credit for.”

It seems like Aaron’s family does not feel the same about trusting Margarita. To block the spread of misinformation, any updates about Aaron will now come from a blood relative, via the family’s spokesperson and family friend, Liana Mendoza, says the family.

“He is alert, aware and recovering,” read the statement. “The Aaron family has a lot to deal with for the betterment of their loved one, but will be sure to keep everyone posted regarding Quinton’s health as we see fit.”

Amid Aaron’s health issues, Margarita set up a GoFundMe account that has since raised over $47,000 since he was hospitalized in the week of Jan. 23. The attached note stated that the actor was critically ill,” but life doesn’t pause. Bills don’t stop. Expenses continue to pile up.”