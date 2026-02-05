‘This Was Professional’: Fake Ransom Arrest Deepens Savannah Guthrie’s Drama as Police Reveal Why There’s No Video, No Suspect — and Raise the Reward

Federal agents say they have arrested a man accused of trying to cash in on the frantic search for Nancy Guthrie, mother of “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie, by sending a fake ransom demand.

The suspect, Derrick Callella, allegedly contacted members of the Guthrie family with messages referencing Bitcoin, presenting himself as someone who had inside knowledge of her disappearance. Investigators later determined the messages were sent through a phone number generated by an app and traced them back to an email account tied to Callella.

“Today” show host Savannah Guthrie will miss the Olympic games due to the nationwide search for her mother, Nancy. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)

Authorities were quick to clarify that the arrest does not mean he is connected to Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance, but rather that he is accused of exploiting a family already living through an intensely painful and public ordeal involving the mother of “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie.

Police say they still haven’t recovered any usable video footage from the system. “It just kind of loops and covers itself up,” Sheriff Chris Nanos said, explaining what investigators were told by their analysis team. As for the movement detected during that time, Nanos said it remains unclear what—or who—triggered it. “Could it have been an animal? That’s possible,” he said. “We just don’t know. There’s no video.”

As the search continues, the FBI has also announced a $50,000 reward for information that leads to Nancy Guthrie’s safe return or to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for her disappearance.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said investigators are still operating under the belief that she is alive and stressed that public help could prove decisive. The reward, officials said, reflects the gravity of the case and is meant to prompt anyone with real, actionable information to step forward as law enforcement continues to follow every lead.

Savannah Guthrie is holding out hope that her mother, Nancy Guthrie, will be located. Harrowing details about the 84-year-old vanishing from her Tucson, Arizona, home on Jan. 31 have surfaced amid robust speculation of a targeted kidnapping.

The elderly woman was last seen by relatives at her Catalina Foothills residence between 9:30 and 9:45 p.m. after returning from dinner. Loved ones of Gunthrie’s mother assured that she made it inside safely and was in bed for the night.

However, Nancy’s absence from church the following day triggered a wellness check from a family member. She was reported missing to the authorities soon after they realized she was nowhere to be found. Her keys, cellphone, and wallet were located, and no signs of forced entry were observed. Details about her clothing are unknown.

Investigators reportedly located blood at the scene but have not determined whose it is, nor have they revealed a public suspect.

On Feb. 3, it was reported that Nancy’s pacemaker stopped syncing with her Apple Watch around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 1.

Although she is described as being “of sound mind” and “sharp as a tack,” she requires daily medicine, which, if missed, could be fatal, and is unable to walk more than 50 yards unassisted.

When asked about possible abduction demands, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told reporters, “We have all kinds of investigative leads we’re working on,” but did not confirm speculations of a ransom. “We are sharing all of our leads with the FBI; they are helping us in evaluating those leads.”

That same day, TMZ’s Harvey Levin claimed that an email resembling a ransom note was sent to the newsroom. “They say at the bottom, there are certain things they are saying about what she’s wearing and damage to the house,” said Levin.

He continued, “We don’t know if this is authentic or not, but when you read it, they are acting as if, ‘Yeah, only we would know these things, and we’re serious.’” Law enforcement has been informed about the letter.

A day prior, during a news conference, Nanos told the media, “We believe she was taken out of the home against her will, and that’s how this investigation is moving.” Her home is being treated as an active crime scene.

“She is very limited in her mobility. We know she didn’t just walk out of there. … There were other things at the scene that indicate that she did not leave on her own.”

In an Instagram post, Savannah shared, “We believe in prayer. we believe in voices raised in unison, in love, in hope. we believe in goodness. we believe in humanity. above all, we believe in Him. Thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant. raise your prayers with us and believe with us that she will be lifted by them in this very moment. we need you… Bring her.”

According to authorities, no suspects or persons of interest have been identified, despite reports suggesting that Savannah’s brother-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, was the last person to see Nancy before she vanished.

Cioni, the husband of Savannah’s sister Annie, reportedly had dinner with the 84-year-old on Saturday evening and later dropped her off at her home in Tucson. He made sure she entered the house safely before leaving. Cops later denied that Cioni was a suspect.

Annie and Cioni were seen for the first time on Tuesday afternoon in photos captured by Page Six since her mother’s been missing. The two were photographed in a car, with Savannah’s sister wearing a pink hoodie and her husband in a grey shirt.

In light of the search for her mom, Savannah has also pulled out of reporting NBC’s Winter Olympics Coverage.