‘Wow! Bad Song Choice’: Bash at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Sparks Grotesque Confusion as Viewers Scramble to Make Sense of the Music and Bizarre Poolside Scene

The country is in an uproar over the passing of two citizens at the hands of federal agents in Minneapolis, as well as unrest across other cities and countries outside the United States. It seems to many that the world is blowing up in front of everyone’s eyes.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort has been booked nonstop, playing host to lavish parties that have already raised eyebrows — scenes featuring women floating in champagne glasses and entertainers dressed as animals.

And just when it seemed the spectacle couldn’t get any stranger, the latest party pushed it into even more bizarre territory.

A single poolside moment put Mar-a-Lago’s run of lavish parties back in the spotlight as the nation faced crisis under the Trump administration. Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

‘Scary …Can’t Be Real’: Trump’s Lavish Bash Goes Viral for All the Wrong Reasons After Fans Spot Something Unsettling About ‘All’ the Women There

Footage from Saturday night, Jan. 24, posted on X on the Patriot Takes account, captured another lavish night at Trump’s Florida home, where guests were greeted by women in showgirl outfits with large white plumes partying on tables like go-go dancers from the ’70s.

Guests were clinking champagne flutes, showgirls smiling, and entertainers were drifting across a pool inside plastic giant floating devices at the roaring 20s–themed event.

The president himself was not in attendance, according to The Mirror, as he was at the White House that evening.

Still, people could see dancers floating across the pool in oversized bubbles.

In one moment, a woman is seen inside a bubble performing splits, prompting social media users to pause, zoom in, and share screenshots of the unbelievably large bubble with a person in it.

One user questioned whether this was part of a growing pattern, writing, “Does it seem like there is an uptick in these lavish (and weird) parties at Mara-Largo?”

His entire Presidency is like a really bad reality show. — gatrgirl (@popems42) January 28, 2026

But later added, “Or were there parties like this when he wasn’t fleecing the country? Just curious who’s ‘really’ paying for these parties.”

Another dismissed the spectacle outright, asking, “Who likes that carnival crap entertainment?”

Others were less impressed, calling the event “disgraceful” and a poor version of “Trump’s Hunger Games.”

Focusing on the woman doing splits, one person added, “Someone please pop that bubble.”

Others zeroed in on the music — specifically “Dancinf Queen” the 1976 disco-pop hit by ABBA. The song’s famously upbeat lyrics celebrate a carefree teenage girl heading out to dance on a Friday night, with the line “young and sweet, only seventeen” jumping out to listeners as especially jarring in this setting.

“Wow, bad song choice.”

“Interesting song choice”

This particular Mar-a-Lago ball was not a random gala — it took place just hours after the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis, an incident that has sparked national outrage and renewed protests over aggressive enforcement practices.

The event marked the 20th anniversary of the Palm Beach Police & Fire Foundation with a Roaring 20s–themed Police & Fire Rescue Ball at the Mar-a-Lago club, which raised a record-breaking $7.5 million in support of local first responders.

But the timing — coming on the heels of a controversial death that has shaken communities and fueled anger over federal use of force — gave the celebration an uneasy backdrop.

The party also followed a string of recent events at Mar-a-Lago that have drawn online scrutiny. From galas to black-tie gatherings with unconventional entertainment, the club has repeatedly found itself under a digital microscope.

Another Roaring ’20s–themed event that drew scrutiny was the president’s “A Little Party Never Killed Nobody” Halloween bash, a lavish throwback named after a song from the 2013 “Great Gatsby” musical. Held as the government shutdown loomed, the party raised eyebrows over its timing, with critics questioning whether the administration was wildly out of touch and tone-deaf as Washington ground to a halt.

Each new video or photo from the parties at the estate seems to spark the same cycle of fascination and disbelief.

In November, the gluttony showed up in scale, with Mar-a-Lago once again serving as a backdrop for excess so routine it barely needed an occasion, the kind of indulgence that blends seamlessly into the estate’s gilded reputation.

The next month, the parties leaned into visual opulence, where holiday décor stole the show. Staged photos and Mar-a-Lago faced-women and men in tuxedos reflected a spectacle that felt insulated from the tightening budgets many Americans were facing.

January pushed the indulgence into performance, with poolside entertainment designed to be watched, recorded, and replayed, turning luxury into something almost theatrical. One benefit for the American Humane Society featured an 18th-century party, equipped with dancers, masks, and dogs.

Why is Donald Trump hosting a FURRY PARTY??? https://t.co/c1Rnzi0dFh — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) January 15, 2026

Although some observers were unsure of the celebration’s purpose, the footage struck a nerve.

The floating bubble lingered online almost a week later, turning a sensational poolside performance into a moment many couldn’t ignore, especially as the country has had to focus on far heavier concerns.