‘Absolute Madness’: Trump Pushes Staffer to Confirm a Wild Claim Tied to His Obama Fixation On Camera, But She Shuts It Down

President Donald Trump’s sour grapes 2020 election loss to former President Joe Biden dominated his first year back in office, and he continues to whine about it into his second year, six years after the election.

He also went on an insane rant, accusing former President Barack Obama of ordering the CIA to “manufacture false intelligence” and calling for Obama’s “ARREST.”

Former presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama (Photos: Getty Images)

Critics say the President is now inventing new falsehoods about the 2016 election and how he really won the 2020.

Trump claims he’s found so-called “burn bags” to prove he won 2020, despite numerous investigations and court rulings, including by the Supreme Court, that found the 2020 presidential elections were free and fair with no sign of fraud or election rigging.

But that has never stopped Trump from continuing to spread falsehoods and misinformation about the election. At a recorded Cabinet meeting at the White House on Thursday, Jan. 29, Trump surprisingly urged his Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, to verify evidence of 2020 election fraud, but Gabbard, for her part, refused to play ball.

“And you’ve also found many bags of information. I think they call them burn bags,” Trump slyly intimated to Gabbard.

“They’re supposed to be burned, and they didn’t get burned, having to do with how corrupt the 2020 election was, and when will that all come out?” he pressed Gabbard.

“Ah, Mr. President, I will be the first to brief you once we have that information collected,” Gabbard pushed back while simultaneously trying to appease a man whom opponents have called insanely obsessed with his loss, like a rabid dog with a bone, refusing to gracefully let it go.

In fact, Gabbard did throw him a bone.

“But you’re right,” she acquiesced.

“It’s, it’s we are finding documents literally tucked away in the back of safes and random offices in these bags and in other areas, which again, speaks to the intent of those who are trying to hide the truth from the American people,” she said agreeably, without giving him what he was looking for and offering no proof.

She went on to nonsensically claim that a group of insiders was “trying to cover up the politicization” of Trump’s spectacular loss and that they’ve “caused really immeasurable harm to the American people and to our country” without listing any facts to back up the accusations.

Social media clapped back with wild theories about what really happened in 2020 and how Trump got back into office in 2024.

Threads user Juliper laid out this hypothesis.

“I believe the theory that he tried to steal the election in 2020 but was defeated by the preponderance of mail-in votes, and just can’t stop obsessing over the fact that he lost even with the cheating. I also believe he did NOT WIN in 2024 and voting machine interference led to where we are now. They are all compromised by foreign influence, greed and corruption and every one of them belongs in jail.

Threads user Mr. Cranky Bones called the President a lunatic. And another proclaimed, “Trump’s belief that the CIA rigged the election is insane.”

“Trump is certifiably insane, but everyone else is either also insane or willfully complicit in the presence of the entire country while knowing better, all in pursuit of power, which may be even more sinister.”

But Trump wasn’t done going after his perceived political enemies; in fact, he was just getting started.

In a post on his platform, Truth Social, the President whined again about the so-called Russiagate scandal from the 2016 election, where there was legitimate concern over foreign interference when he beat former Secretary of State and first lady Hillary Clinton. But it was Obama he had in his crosshairs.

Trump falsely claimed that Gabbard has released “HUNDREDS OF BOMBSHELL RUSSIAGATE DOCUMENTS” and insisted without any offered evidence that Obama personally ordered the CIA to manufacture false intelligence on Trump. He accused Obama of a “coup attempt” and demanded “ARREST OBAMA NOW.”

Social media saw right through him. “Says the convicted felon,” a Threads user pointedly stated.

He even sent the FBI into Fulton County, Georgia, this week on Wednesday, Jan. 28, to seize 2020 election ballots, according to ABC News.

And, lo and behold, who do you think was spotted lurking around the county’s Elections Hub and Operations Center during the raid?

None other than Gabbard.

Later that night, Trump really lost it, wildly posting again on his platform “that Italian military satellites had been used to hack into U.S. voting machines to flip votes from Trump to Joe Biden,” ABC reported.

Threads user Ricard Sandiland said it best, “Absolute madness.”

Trump did everything he could think of to try to stay in office for another four years after he lost to Biden in 2020. A bipartisan Congressional investigation found Trump unleashed a mob of rioters who overran the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, breaking inside and terrorizing frightened lawmakers in an attempt to prevent Biden’s certification as President.

He asked Vice President at the time, Mike Pence, to refuse to certify the election, but he refused. He called Georgia’s secretary of state and was recorded asking Brad Raffensberger to find him more than 11,000 votes in the swing state, but Raffensberger upheld his oath of office and refused.

He sent his cronies into other swing states to intimidate election workers.

He also made a failed attempt at dismantling the U.S. Postal Service in the months leading up to the election, with the hope of preventing mail-in ballots from being counted.

But nothing worked. Even if Georgia had given him the votes he needed to win the state, he still lost the election to Biden by 7 million votes.