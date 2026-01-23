‘Again!?!’: Georgia Man Arrested for Racist Attack on Black Security Guard Goes Viral Again a Week Later for Another Public Meltdown

A Georgia man who went viral for throwing a racist tantrum outside the Social Security Administration’s office near Norcross is at it again after being released on $1,000 bond.

Robert John Burke, 65, was caught on video in the midst of another one-sided screaming match outside a Kroger Gas Station in Smyrna, about 20 miles away from his original outburst.

A screenshot captures a confrontation between a security guard and a man. Robert John Burke was later arrested. (Photo: X/@therobbieharvey

GAFollowersOfficial posted the Instagram Reel on January 22 with the caption: “Bro is on a racist bender.”

A Black man who goes by “BKMink” on social media began filming Burke after he got into an argument with the gas station cashier, claiming she was trying to “steal my goddamn money.” In BKMink’s original TikTok video, which now has 2.4 million views, he said Burke was “harassing the old lady at the gas station and made [her] cry, so I trolled him.”

He noticed that Burke’s car was packed with personal belongings and speculated aloud that he had been “kicked out of his house,” which sparked a firestorm.

Burke turned around and yelled, “I don’t need this sh*t. F*ck you.” The two argued near the pump, and Burke eventually stepped toward the man, looking primed for a fight.

When BKMink responded, “I’ll knock your a– out, hey!” Burke thought twice and retreated to his car, yelling a few more profanities before driving off.

Audio picked up the female gas station employee in the background saying, “This man has been so rude to me.”

Burke first went viral earlier this month after a January 14 video of him yelling the n-word at a security guard and proclaiming “free speech” was seen by hundreds of thousands. At the time, he was arrested and charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct, and he subsequently posted the $1,000 bond.

According to a police report obtained by Fox 5, the security guard said that Burke had previously been banned from that Social Security office, and flew into a rage after the guard told him he couldn’t enter the building. After the incident, he eluded officers that day, but was eventually found when police responded to a second disturbance the following day at a hotel in nearby Duluth.

“Again!?!” sighed one Instagram user in the comments section. “Isn’t this the same guy that was arrested at the end of last week?”

“Man’s a whole GTA character,” another chimed in. “He’s on GO at ALL TIMES jeeezusss.”