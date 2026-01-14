‘That’s the Smell of a Diaper’: White House Downplays Trump’s Ford Factory Blowup as Workers Zero In on One Nauseating Detail

Donald Trump’s tour of Ford’s F-150 plant in Dearborn, Michigan, took a sharp turn when video captured him mouthing “f—k you” and flashing his middle finger at a worker who heckled him from the factory floor.

The White House later defended the moment as “appropriate,” as social media dragged him for being, yet again, extremely unpresidential. But while his attitude stank, workers inside the plant claim there was something way funkier lingering in the air — and it wasn’t just the smell of motor oil.

Trump’s latest factory visit spiraled into a viral storm where his behavior, lingering smell jokes, and cologne irony once again overshadowed the message he came to deliver. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

‘Better Than Smelling His Full Diaper’: Trump Accused of Covering Up His Odor with Cologne — and Fans Are Crying Laughing After Zooming In

The Lincoln Square anti-Trump organization tweeted, “Our Detroit staff has received reports from Ford workers that the President’s body odor was ‘like bad breath mixed with feces–I can’t describe it, but I’ll never forget it.’ yikes.”

Immediately, many weighed in, mocking the president and running with the belief that he smells bad.

One X user quipped, “Bad breath and feces. Can you imagine the people that hang out with him all day long? Or foreign leaders, heads of state. I mean everybody knows.”

Our Detroit staff has received reports from Ford workers that the President's body odor was "like bad breath mixed with feces–I can't describe it, but i'll never forget it."

yikes. https://t.co/VLK8gtG0dT — Lincoln Square (@LincolnSquareHQ) January 13, 2026

Some critics were more blunt, writing, “dookie breath,” while another added, “Smells like death.”

Then the jokes piled on, with one tweeting, “Trump’s opened a new chain of stores, they’re called Bad Breath and Beyond. The stores sell pre loaded diapers and s—t scented tooth paste.”

The smell-related mockery gained extra traction because of months of Oval Office moments that viewers hadn’t forgotten.

“Maybe that’s Trump’s secret weapon,’ one half-jokingly wondered.

During a meeting with Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa in November 2025, Trump presented him with a bottle from his personal fragrance line, Victory 47. Cameras caught Trump spraying himself before attempting to spray Al-Sharaa, who raised his hands and brushed the scent from his beard.

Trump then turned to Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and sprayed both sides of his face, before making a controversial remark about how many wives the Syrian leader had.

Online, many pointed out the irony. Trump has spent years cultivating a brand built on dominance and presentation, yet rumors about his hygiene and horrid soiled-diaper smell have circulated just as long. Now, the same man accused by critics of smelling bad was aggressively promoting his own cologne to foreign leaders.

That theme resurfaced again in December during a White House ceremony honoring Kennedy Center award recipients.

As Trump spoke, Monique Frehley, accepting on behalf of her late father, KISS guitarist Ace Frehley, appeared to repeatedly lift her lip toward her nose, her expression tightening. A TikTok clip set to Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “That Smell” went viral, with viewers urging others to zoom in.

Similar speculation followed Trump’s meeting with African leaders after a single photo appeared to show Kenyan President William Ruto reacting to something unpleasant.

Older images quickly resurfaced, including one of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni covering her nose during a previous international appearance, now folded into the same running joke.

Even Trump’s inner circle wasn’t spared. A still image from a domestic briefing showing Secretary of State Marco Rubio appearing to subtly cover his nose while seated next to the president became yet another data point for social media users determined to connect every moment.

At this point, the internet has built its own storyline. But not out of nowhere. One former “Apprentice” worker, Noel Casler, said that Trump really does stink, has trouble with bowel control and other bodily functions, and wears an adult diaper— that is often soiled.

Noel Casler, who worked on Celebrity Apprentice, reported Donald Trump wears diapers for loose bowels caused by decades of abusing stimulants like Adderall and cocaine. He regularly shits in public. Loudly. Everyone around hears and smells it. See this @MeidasTouch video. https://t.co/Mzc4Y87uy0 pic.twitter.com/cj2xGCUvTc — Uju Anya (@UjuAnya) December 13, 2024

Whether fair or exaggerated, critics say the pattern reflects how Trump’s public presence often overshadows the substance of his appearances — leaving conversations focused less on policy and more on the distractions that seem to follow him everywhere.