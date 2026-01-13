‘Utter Embarrassment’: Congressman Viciously Rips Into Kristi Noem In Savage Roast, and the Reaction of the Rep Next to Him Says It All

A growing and increasingly vocal bloc of Democratic lawmakers has had it with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, and this time, the outrage wasn’t just about policy.

It was about optics, attitude, and what critics say is Noem’s nonstop “cosplay” routine in the middle of deadly, high-stakes immigration enforcement operations.

Rep. Jared Moskowitz and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem

The boiling point came after Noem’s response to the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old Minneapolis mother of three who was shot and killed by an ICE agent during a confrontation that erupted amid protests over federal immigration enforcement in the city.

Good was killed on the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 7, as a growing crowd reacted to ICE’s presence. Multiple videos capturing the incident show an ICE agent, identified by news outlets as Jonathan Ross, positioned near the right front of Good’s SUV as she attempted to drive away. The agent then fired through the driver’s side windshield at close range.

Good was struck in the face and chest, according to reports, and later died at the hospital.

But instead of signaling restraint or accountability, Noem, within hours, stepped to the podium and delivered a message that stunned critics.

Noem alleged Good “endangered ICE agents” while driving away and framed the incident as “an act of domestic terrorism,” language Democrats say sounded less like leadership and more like a preemptive excuse for what many believe was an unjustified killing.

Then came what lawmakers and social media couldn’t stop talking about: Noem’s look.

At the press briefing held the afternoon of the shooting, Noem showed up in what critics described as another dramatic outfit moment — this time in a cowboy hat that partially covered her face, fueling accusations that she treats public tragedy like a PR runway.

And Democrats were done pretending it wasn’t bizarre.

During a House Judiciary Committee meeting the next day, Thursday, Jan. 8, Florida Rep. Jared Moskowitz unleashed a blistering public takedown of Noem, and it instantly became the moment people clipped, reposted, and laughed at online.

“Is she hiding her face like her ICE agents now?” Moskowitz snapped.

Then he went for the jugular.

“By the way — is this what the $800 billion went to? Every day we see her after some new tragedy, she’s wearing a different outfit with a different hat. She looks ridiculous,” he said, accusing her of turning public grief into a performance.

“She’s not just an embarrassment to the country, she’s an embarrassment to you and the president,” Moskowitz continued. “She deserves to be removed from her job by the president, and if not, impeached.”

Then came the line that lit social media on fire:

“She’s a complete and utter embarrassment.”

But while Moskowitz was getting all the attention, viewers couldn’t stop staring at the Democrat seated beside him — California Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove — whose facial expressions and body language were so loud they became a second storyline.

As Moskowitz tore into Noem, Kamlager-Dove appeared to nod aggressively, wave her hands, and react like someone watching a slow-motion train wreck that she warned everyone about months ago. At one point, she appeared to mouth her own insult — and social media absolutely lost it.

“The Rep next to him got me cracking up,” one viewer posted, as the clip spread.

On X, the drag session only escalated.

One user accused Noem of morphing her appearance while demanding harsh punishment for others.

“She is morphing her already insanely plastic face with more botox and fillers. The hat is a mere bonus. And to think she’s even uglier on the inside,” wrote X user Fico Chang, taking aim at both her looks and her leadership.

Another viral comment was even more vicious.

“Noem looks like she’s doing a promo for an upcoming porn video,” wrote X user Dension Barb, a remark that many shared in disbelief, while others condemned it as crude.

Moskowitz’s comment about “$800 billion” wasn’t technically accurate; the Pentagon’s annual budget is more than that, but Democrats say the larger point still stands: the government is pouring historic sums into enforcement while communities are left dealing with the fallout.

Meanwhile, immigration advocates say Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” has supercharged the infrastructure behind these raids.

The American Immigration Council reports the legislation expanded enforcement and detention funding to unprecedented levels, including $45 billion for new detention centers and nearly $30 billion for ICE, a three-fold increase.

Good’s death came during a broader surge of federal activity in Minnesota, where President Donald Trump ordered a major crackdown, not only tied to fraud investigations that critics note were already widely reported and prosecuted, but also a broader escalation of immigration enforcement in Minneapolis.

Now Democrats say Noem isn’t just mishandling policy — she’s undermining public trust with every smug press conference, every hat, and every performance.