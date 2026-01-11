‘I Could Do That’: Trump Drifts from Policy Into a Full-Blown G.I. Joe Fantasy and the Internet Loses it, Say He Should Try It and Then Report Back

President Donald Trump wants to play G.I. Joe in real life after casually revealing one of his many action-movie fantasies.

The vivid scenario, delivered with full confidence and without much self-awareness, sounded less like a policy discussion and more like a deleted scene from a military blockbuster, leaving listeners unsure whether he was joking, reminiscing, or seriously imagining a second act as a real-life G.I. Joe.

President Donald Trump admitted wanting to jump from a military helicopter like US Army Delta Force members. (Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

‘These Videos Are a Must See’: Trump Wants a Battleship With His Name on It, But a Viral Video Has Folks Howling as It Turns the Moment Into Toy Story

A viral clip from President Donald Trump’s sit-down with Sean Hannity is drawing attention after the 79-year-old drifted from discussing the Jan. 3 strike involving Venezuela and Nicolás Maduro to musing aloud about his own soldier-style daydreams.

“These are really brave people, even coming down those ropes. You know, they’re coming down ropes off the helicopter,” Trump raved about the US Army Delta Force members who carried out his orders to seize Maduro.

He then told Hannity, “I was thinking to myself, ‘I wonder if I could do that. I’m gonna have to give it a try sometime.’ But they do it like a stairway, like a beautiful stairway.”

Trump, who supposedly weighs around 240 pounds and stands at over 6 foot 2, suggesting he could be rappelled from a helicopter was mostly met with sneers online. Critics implied the oldest politician inaugurated as president is deranged to think he could reenact a Delta Force operation.

“Show him the video of Queen Elizabeth II parachuting into the Olympic Stadium and tell him he should slide down a rope from a Black Hawk at the Super Bowl,” a Threads user urged, referring to the famous pre-recorded skit of the English monarch from the 2012 London Olympics.

“He can’t even walk down the stairs of Air Force One!” someone exclaimed. One commenter wants to see the ex-host of “The Apprentice” return to reality television by proposing, “He should absolutely try, but make sure it’s live-streamed so we can all laugh our [behinds] off.”

One person played into the long-rumored jealousy that Trump supposedly has for former President Barack Obama by writing, “Obama could do it blindfolded using only one hand! He should definitely try it, can’t let Obama do it better than him, right?”

Another sarcastic post read, “So I hear Trump wants to slide down a helicopter rope like a Navy Seal… I hope he realizes that Obama used to do that, without any safety equipment or harnesses, and over a pit of starving alligators. With one hand. And he took his VP with him.”

This video is going viral showing Trump needing to concentrate with all his brain power to walk down a flight of stairs.



Donald 'Krasnov' Trump, here's your best friend, Barack Obama, making his way down the Air Force One stairs. pic.twitter.com/jCQXKesqz8 — WEB3 (@WEB3WORLDWAR) December 22, 2025

Trump’s desire to basically act out a scene from the “Mission Impossible” film franchise is understandably seen as far-fetched by many observers, considering his advanced age and the state of his physical condition.

The former real estate mogul made a cameo in “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York,” though his physique has changed since 1992.

While White House physician Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella claimed Trump was “fully fit to execute the duties of Commander-in-Chief” in April 2025, the president was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) later that year.

CVI can cause swelling of the legs and ankles, which is a symptom that has been seen in various photos of Trump’s lower limbs. Pictures have also shown bruising on his hand, which the White House insisted was caused by the POTUS shaking a lot of hands on a daily basis.

Trump also generated concern about his well-being after revealing that he had undergone several MRI exams or CT scans throughout his second term before trying to quell growing speculation about his health.

Trump was examined for swelling in his lower legs and bruising in his hands, the White House has disclosed.



The White House maintains that he is in “excellent health” after testing.



Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/EcmbdNI9mf — AF Post (@AFpost) July 17, 2025

“In retrospect, it’s too bad I took it because it gave them a little ammunition,” Trump said about the medical examinations in a Wall Street Journal interview published on Jan. 1.

The president also added, “I would have been a lot better off if they didn’t, because the fact that I took it said, ‘Oh gee, is something wrong?’ Well, nothing’s wrong.”

In the end, Trump’s latest action-movie fantasy could be the product of the billionaire’s well-known inflated ego refusing to recognize he has any limitations, or it could just be a lighthearted attempt to charm the American public as his national approval rating hovers at 40 percent.

