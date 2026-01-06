‘This Is Insane’: An ‘Unhinged’ Miller Starts Making Up Words, Talks Himself Into Contradicting Trump — and Viewers Lose It When the Host Rolls His Eyes In Disbelief

White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller’s didn’t lose control all at once. As he pressed through questions and stretched his explanation, his version of U.S. policy began muddying the waters for what President Donald Trump hoped to be the established narrative.

That disconnect surfaced during a tense interview Monday on CNN, where Miller’s combative defense of U.S. power and Venezuela’s future escalated quickly before the exchange unraveled and left host Jake Tapper visibly exasperated and viewers stunned.

Deputy White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller speaks to reporters outside of the White House on October 06, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The exchange came days after U.S. forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in a surprise operation that Trump has described as both a law-enforcement action and the opening phase of U.S. control over the country. Pressed by Tapper on CNN about the administration’s intentions, Miller rejected any diplomatic restraint.

“We live in a world, in the real world, Jake, that is governed by strength, that is governed by force, that is governed by power,” Miller said. “These are the iron laws of the world since the beginning of time.”

The statement amounted to an explicit dismissal of the post-World War II rules-based order and the idea that American power should be constrained by law, alliances, or international consent.

“The U.S. is using its military to secure our interests unapologetically in our hemisphere. We’re a superpower and under President Trump we are going to conduct ourselves as a superpower,” Miller said. “It’s absurd that we would allow a nation in our backyard to become the supplier of resources to our adversaries but not to us.”

Miller suggested that extraditions of Maduro’s allies could follow and encouraged members of Venezuela’s current government to “cooperate fully and completely with the United States.”

Tapper attempted to challenge the premise, asking, “Sovereign countries shouldn’t be able to do what they want to do?” Miller responded by raising his voice and created yet another version of the Monroe Doctrine.

“The Monroe Doctrine and the Trump Doctrine is all about securing the national interest of America,” Miller said forcefully.

As Tapper referenced the capture of Maduro, Miller erupted again, exclaiming “damn straight we did!” before proclaiming Trump’s authority over “tinpot Communist dictators.”

At one point, an exasperated Tapper put his hand in the air, shakes his head and all but gives up with an “Ok” as Miller wraps up his rant.

The interview quickly ignited a flood of reaction online, where many viewers expressed alarm at the aggressive tone with which Miller articulated an openly imperial vision of American power.

One Threads user summarized the unease bluntly: “Miller… just to let you know… when you stomp your feet saying “we’re a superpower”, you don’t sound super nor powerful. You sound like a child having a tantrum.”

Others were more concerned about Miller’s casual use of a made-up term, “I need some serious help here! Steven Miller just said tonight that there’s the Monroe doctrine and the Trump doctrine. WTF the Trump doctrine?”

Several reactions reflected fear over Miller’s unhinged demeanor. “He’s nuts and is running this country. Trump isn’t,” one post read. “Is he out of his mind??? Asking for a friend,” someone else wrote while another declared, “This is insane. The man is clearly super coked up.”

Others focused on Tapper’s reaction.

“It was the “ok” for me at the end. Tapper was like “oh for f*cks sake. We are back on that again…ok…” wrote one viewer.

Another added, “SM. Terrifying. Jake Tapper. Pathetic. Thx for rolling your eyes and then letting him prattle on as long as his cold dead heart desired.”

For critics, Miller’s televised rant did more than derail an interview — it exposed a governing philosophy rooted in the desire for world dominance.

One notable reaction focused on the implications of Miller’s hard-line posture.

“What he’s saying, and we should not downplay this, is that he believes the US can do whatever they want, ignore international law, ignore other countries sovereignty, and be as imperialistic as it wishes to be,” the commenter wrote.

After the interview, a CNN panelist warned that Miller’s comments may have undercut the administration’s own legal defense, noting that the White House has repeatedly argued it did not notify Congress ahead of time because the operation was framed as law enforcement, not war.

Jeffries: "This is a law enforcement operation that involved an elite unit of the military — Delta Force — it involved at least 150 different military planes … it involved direct military strikes in Venezuela. And we're supposed to believe this was a law enforcement action?… pic.twitter.com/krDIoj1D9y — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 5, 2026

Miller’s rhetoric, the guest suggested, sounded far more like a declaration of conquest rather than a narrow counternarcotics mission — and could complicate the administration’s claims if scrutinized by courts or lawmakers.

“Huh. Sec of State said this was solely a law enforcement action. Sounds like Miller sees this differently,” wondered a viewer.

Behind the scenes, Trump is reportedly considering granting Miller a central role in overseeing Venezuela’s transition, a move that would hand extraordinary influence over a sovereign nation to an official best known for shaping diehard immigration policy.

Trump has said the U.S. will “run” Venezuela until what he calls an orderly transition can be arranged, naming Miller, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Venezuela’s interim leader Delcy Rodríguez as part of that process. While Miller insisted the administration does not intend to micromanage daily governance, he was explicit about U.S. supremacy.

“The future of the free world, Jake, depends on America being able to assert ourselves and our interests without apology,” Miller said, not letting Tapper get a word in edgewise. “This whole period that happened after World War II, where the West began apologizing and groveling and begging and engaging in these vast reparation schemes …”

Tapper deadpanned: “I don’t even know, honestly, what you’re talking about right now.”