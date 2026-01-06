‘He Doesn’t Know Where He Is’: Trump Vanishes from Cameras After White House Return, But Late-Night Footage Has Viewers Spiraling Over His Condition 

Donald Trump hid from cameras the following day after his return to the White House earlier this week, as if he didn’t spend the last two weeks goofing off at parties and playing golf with friends.

Social media users have other theories about his absence from the spotlight, and new footage of the president at Joint Base Andrews debarking from Air Force One with his head hung low failed to shut down speculation.

President Donald Trump returns back to the White House after two weeks of golfing on the green and party hosting in Florida at Mar-a-Lago. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

‘Omg WTF is Going on with Him’: Trump Falls Asleep Standing as Rubio Checks on Him — Then a Close-Up of Trump’s Mouth Sends Viewers Spiraling

Trump, 79, cautiously descended the aircraft’s steps, making certain to maintain a hold on the safety railing the entire way down on the night of Jan. 4.

A video clip circulating on X with the message: “Get ready for a MASSIVE week of victories. This president never stops. HE’S FULL STEAM AHEAD!” However, when photographers captured Trump’s nighttime arrival on the White House grounds, a different story was already unfolding.

He walked across the lawn solo, appearing drained of energy and joy. According to independent journalist Aaron Rupar, the commander in chief “looked like death warmed over” in a heavily circulated photo.

His post was a big hit on IG Threads, where individuals pounced at the opportunity to rag on “The Apprentice” showman. A heckler joked, “Get that man a bottle of aspirin and 3 Big Macs, stat!”

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump has just STEPPED OFF Air Force One, headed back to the White House for the first time in 2026



Get ready for a MASSIVE week of victories. This president never stops.



HE'S FULL STEAM AHEAD! 🔥🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/QqNEcPV689 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 5, 2026

Trump’s cholesterol-heavy diet was exposed days earlier in a Wall Street Journal article, detailing the massive amounts of McDonald’s cheeseburgers and sandwiches he can toss back in a single sitting.

In that same article, Trump told the reporter he takes a large dosage of aspirin daily to keep his blood flowing without issue. He explained, “They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don’t want thick blood pouring through my heart.”

Others zoomed in on the photo, noticing the slight discoloration of the president’s face. “Are his lips purple?” wondered one onlooker. Similarly, a different observer remarked, “He looks like he’s short of breath. He looks grey.”

Trump looked like death warmed over as he returned to the White House tonight



(Alex Wong/Getty) pic.twitter.com/Lj4Kcy9tOM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 5, 2026

Someone else was convinced that Trump’s haggard facial expression was indicative of delirium. They wrote, “He looks like he doesn’t know where he is.”

The real estate developer powered through two days, Jan. 3 and 4, with a major press conference announcing the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and a press gaggle on board Air Force One before marking his return to the Oval Office.

Several people noted that there were obvious signs of his exhaustion.

“He sounded way out of it during his speech after invading Venezuela,” said one person. The assessment emboldened an individual to comment, “The slurring and gasping as he struggled to read, and then falling asleep standing up … surreal.”

Those concerns only grew once the cameras zoomed in a little too close. During one appearance, Trump appeared to momentarily drift off — while standing — prompting Secretary of State Marco Rubio to turn around and check on him like a worried classmate making sure his partner hadn’t fully checked out.

Viewers quickly zeroed in on Trump’s heavy eyelids, slack posture, and a close-up of his mouth that sent social media into a full spiral.

Trump's face starts drooping as his eyes keep closing pic.twitter.com/n4jd5oCpCp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 3, 2026

Between the head nodding, the lingering pauses, and Rubio’s repeated glances, the clip sparked a wave of concern, mockery, and memes questioning whether Trump was running on fumes just days into his return to the spotlight. The scene turns his routine appearances into viral moments, with many joking that Trump often seems to be fighting sleep — and losing.