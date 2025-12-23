‘OMG, Amazing!’: Newsom Just Broke the Internet with His Savage Holiday Greeting to Trump and His Cronies But He Saved the Best Insult for Last

California Gov. Gavin Newsom sent a brutal holiday greeting to President Donald Trump and his cronies, and the savage message sent the internet into a frenzy, but Newsom saved the best jab for last.

Newsom has been trolling Trump and his accomplices for months, lambasting the president and top administration officials in searing posts on social media in true Trumpian style, using Trump’s harsh social media manner against him every chance he gets.

California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks at Belvedere Middle School before signing legislation aimed at improving kids’ nutrition and health across California on October 8, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Newsom’s holiday wishes in a crushing post on Friday, Dec. 19, were no exception.

“I HOPE EVERYONE HAS A GREAT HOLIDAY WEEKEND,” Newsom began, mocking Trump’s all-caps social media mode, “EXCEPT OUR CLINICALLY ILL FELON PRESIDENT, STEPHEN MILLER, JD VANCE, JD’S COUCH, JD’S FUTON, KASH KANT KATCH ‘EM PATEL, KOSPLAY KRISTI, PARTICIPATION-TROPHY PETE, KAROLYN’ LEAVITT, SECRETARY BRAINWORM, AND MIKE ‘ALWAYS ON HIS KNEES’ JOHNSON. — GCN.”

‘F— Him’: JD Vance Won’t Denounce Racism—But Has Plenty to Say About a Black Woman’s Looks As He Prepares for His Next Political Play



Newsom obviously referring to Trump’s apparent health problems in recent months, which the President has been trying to hide, but his bruised hand, in particular, with either band-aids or heavy makeup has been obvious on plenty of occasions, including earlier this month at the Kennedy Center honors, not to mention his public dozing during White House events.

And of course, Trump’s criminal record includes convictions on 34 felony counts of fraud relating to his business dealings.

Newsom also mentions Vice President JD Vance not once, but three times, referencing hysterical viral memes making fun of Vance and his autobiography “Hillbilly Elegy,” in which a viral post during the summer of 2024 claimed Vance admitted in the book to having sex with a couch.

But Newsom didn’t stop with Vance, mentioning White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, FBI Director Kash Patel and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

He used critics’ nickname for White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, “KAROLYIN’”, which started trending on social media months ago due to Leavitt’s constant gaslighting and her nonstop twisting of basic facts.

“KOSPLAY KRISTI” is Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s social nickname after Noem was seen in pictures over the past year dressed up like an immigration enforcement agent on many occasions and riding horses dressed like a cowgirl.

“SECREATARY BRAINWORM” is Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr., who detailed suffering memory loss and brain fog from a pork tapeworm larva that entered his brain, most likely when he was working in Asia or South America.

But Newsom saved the best for last, “MIKE ‘ALWAYS ON HIS KNEES’ JOHNSON,” coining a new phrase for House Speaker Mike Johnson who has spent the past months of Trump’s first year back in office kowtowing and groveling at Trump’s feet.

Social media erupted, sending Newsom’s post viral with more than 2.3 million views, 10,000 reposts and 90,000 likes.

Plenty of respondents despise Newsom.

X user Desert Gramma called out Newsom.“Your obsession of hatred for our elected president and his administration has ruined your soul. Trump lives rent free in your mind,” she bristled.

X user DragonSlayer was not pleased, either. “Democrats = HATEFUL.”

Others found Newsom’s holiday greeting hilarious.

“KASH KANT KATCH ‘EM PATEL IS TAKING ME TF OUTTTT LMFAO,” social media user Steph agreed.

“The US/.m made me realise the rest of us don’t understand how to play opposition politics. JD’s couch?” this X user wrote above a meme of a woman laughing uproariously.

“In other words The Clown Government,” another posted.