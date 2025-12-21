‘First Lady of the Night’: Pastor Jamal Bryant’s Wife Karri Turns Heads In Sheer Black Dress That Has Church Folk Whispering

Dr. Karri Bryant is not your average first lady. Pastor Jamal Bryant’s new wife of one year recently clapped back at online critics who say her wardrobe doesn’t reflect a traditional first lady.

According to Instagram, she embraces sparkles and fluff, favoring long robes, vivid colors, and form-fitting dresses and skirts that fall to her ankles—an aesthetic that often challenges traditional expectations of how a pastor’s wife is “supposed” to dress.

Karri’s curve-hugging lace dress at a high-profile event sparked commentary about modesty, image, and what it means to be married to the leader of Atlanta’s famed megachurch New Birth Missionary Baptist Church.

Dr. Karri Bryant, wife of Pastor Jamal Bryant, wore a revealing outfit that has fans doing a double take on the first lady. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

On Saturday, Dec. 20, the doctor of ministry shared an Instagram Reel featuring photos and video clips of herself and her “extremely dapper”husband” attending the annual UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball in Atlanta.

Set to Eartha Kitt’s classic tune “C’est si bon,” the video included a caption, where she shared about the impeccable ballroom, “filled with Beautiful, Brilliant, Black Excellence everywhere!”

While Bryant praised her husband’s polished appearance, it was her gown that ultimately stole the show. The cleavage-revealing strapless design featured black and flesh-toned sheer lace panels that flowed into a billowing mermaid-style bottom crafted from black satin. She completed the look with sheer black gloves, matching stiletto sandals, and an evening bag. Her voluminous hair was styled in cascading curls, and her makeup featured smoky eyeshadow paired with nude lipstick.

Bryant later shared that the dress was designed by Jazella Francesca, owner of @jazellacouture, and styled with the help of @savvy_blkgoddess.

“1st Lady letting folks know exactly why she’s the 1 and never the 2. Perioddddd,” one fan commented on Bryant’s Instagram post.

Another wrote, “Karri can do no wrong! I wanna cuss so bad!”

A second follower added, “Come through Dr. Karri with the looook!!!! It’s classy, elegant, sexy but not too much exposure, and gives grace and gorgeous at the same time.”

Countless comments praised Bryant for how “fabulous” she looked, with some even dubbing her a “real-life Black Barbie.”

While many adored her fashion-forward moment, others questioned whether her outfit was appropriate for a preacher’s wife, prompting Bryant to respond directly.

“Is this the first lady of the church or The First Lady Of The Night…CONFUSED!!!,” one critic wrote, to which Bryant replied, “Stay confused. It’s not for you to understand.”

Another comment read, “The filters are going crazy. You’re already beautiful. Please stop.” That critique did not receive a response.

Bryant has never shied away from addressing online shade, whether it stems from critiques of her bold fashion choices or remarks from her husband’s former wife, “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Gizelle Bryant.

During a January episode of the series, Gizelle discussed whether she and Jamal’s three children — daughter Grace, 20, and twins Angel and Adore, 18 — would attend his wedding, as well as their relationship with the woman set to become their stepmother.

“They met her twice. He refers to her as his friend,” she said.

When asked whether she and Jamal’s new partner resembled each other, Gizelle replied, “No, I’ve seen her in person. I’ve met her. Not in my league.”

The Bravo-focused Instagram account @TheBravoShaderoom shared the clip, including Gizelle’s remarks and Bryant’s response, which was later deleted.

“Put me at the Table where Women support other Women! Being a mean girl ages you honey and who has time for that when you can be living, loving, glowing[,] and aging gracefully[?] It’s the glow for me … Drop a chair sis if you’ve got room at your table,” Bryant wrote.

The Bryants married in a lavish ceremony on Nov. 14, 2024, at the Waldorf Astoria in Atlanta.

After a traditional white-dress-and-tuxedo ceremony, Bryant stunned guests in a custom pink crystal-embellished jumpsuit with a flowing chiffon train, while her husband complemented her look in a deep green suit accented with sequins. Their wedding made headlines for its unorthodox fashion choices, reflecting their distinctive personalities and modern approach to what faith leaders can look like.