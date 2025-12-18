‘Probably Dislocated Trump’s Fragile Shoulder’: Trump ‘Almost Fell’ After Being Grabbed and Shaken — Then Cameras Catch His Scared Face and Tight Grip

President Donald Trump broke into one of his usual ramblings during a recent White House speech.

He was joined by Mike Levin, the host of the Fox News program “Life, Liberty & Levin,” where the two had a physical exchange — that left some observers noticing Trump had to be shoulder-steered in a way that had people zooming in on who was actually in charge onstage.

Donald Trump gets “manhandled” onstage during a White House event in front of a crowd. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

‘She Knows Trump is Insane’: Trump Was Talking Himself in Circles When a Camera Slip Caught His Chief of Staff’s Face — Sending the Internet Into Full Meltdown Mode

The outspoken conservative talk show host is known for making controversial statements about Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), but it was his interaction with Trump that has everyone talking.

During his speech at the Hanukkah celebration, Trump claimed that he was healthier than his predecessors, Barack Obama and Joe Biden, while also managing to throw in a few dog whistles and insults.

He then moved on to Levin, whom Trump appointed to his Department of Homeland Security Advisory Council in April, and he praised his longtime supporter for “about how freaking great” Trump is after inviting him onstage.

“Mark Levin — and much more importantly, his much more brilliant wife — where are you? There you are,” said Trump. “Look, every Saturday — every Sunday, I’m forced to watch television to listen to this guy talk about how freaking great I am. ‘Cuz he does like Trump. There’s no question about it.”

“And these people do like Israel,” he said as Levin made his way to the podium and pulled the president in for a tight side hug.

Levin also placed his hand on Trump’s shoulder using a tight grip, and the 79-year-old seemingly lost his balance for a second.”

Trump has been known for his support of Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, and after a video of pro-Israel Levin with the president was shared online, people took note of the talk show host’s “Manhandling” of the POTUS.

“Trump almost fell. He’s so fragile and weak,” said one observer, while another posted over a video, “Why is Levin manhandling Trump?”

🤦‍♂️ Awkward moment:

Trump gets grabbed by pro‑Israel radio host Mark Levin — around the shoulders — like he’s an equal, not the President.



It’s cringe, uncomfortable, and not something people should be doing to a sitting U.S. President.



Trump clearly doesn’t know what to do. pic.twitter.com/MAA1HRXSFK — SilencedSirs◼️ (@SilentlySirs) December 18, 2025

Once the clip hit Threads, people thought Levin’s tight hug was a power play move, according to one user who wrote that Levin dominated Trump, “He is exercising Dominance over Trump for the World to see.”

Reactions to the clip online noted how Trump’s demeanor changed once Levin put his arm around him. The president was seemingly less aggressive than he’d been minutes earlier as he joked that Levin was “lucky” to have landed his wife, and social media users responded.

“He probably dislocated Trump’s fragile shoulder,” exclaimed a third person. Another noted, “Trump looks like he’s being strong armed he obviously doesn’t like the situation.”

“Careful there! He’s not real steady in his feet!” added one seemingly concerned citizen, pointing to Trump’s inability to walk a straight line or his wobbly walk when exiting a plane.