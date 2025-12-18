‘Oh My’: Melania Shares an Embarrassing Exchange with Trump That Should’ve Stayed Private — and Viewers Say It Exposes How Little She Cares

Melania Trump is eyeing a piece of the box office with the release of her eponymous documentary, and social media is already shredding the vanity project.

The first lady will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the 20 days that led up to her and Donald Trump’s return to the White House when “Melania” debuts next month.

The trailer, released on Dec. 17, opened with the Slovakian native teasing, “Here we go again,” followed by a montage of clips that showed her dressed to the nines, sitting in on meetings with her husband, preparing for the inaugural ball, their son Barron Trump, and more.

Trump was shocked after first lady Melania revealed she missed one of his big moments. (Photo by Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

‘She Hates Him’: Trump Praises Another Man’s Wife During Big Speech — and Fans Say It Was a Clear Shot at Melania Standing Beside Him Stone-Faced

“Witness history in the making. 20 days to become First Lady of the United States of America,” read all-caps captions woven between scenes.

The serious tone of the trailer was mocked by those who sensed AI influence and, presumably, the unintended humor found in the final scene. Melania greets Trump on a phone call with, “Hi, Mr. President, congratulations,” and is then asked if she watched a big moment in his political career live. She responded, “I did not, yeah, I will see it on the news.”

A heckler commented, “Her hating him as much as the rest of us is hilarious. “No, I didn’t watch it….”

The trailer for Melania’s movie is out. pic.twitter.com/CLyyvrH2TL — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 17, 2025

“Melania Trump somehow manages to show her disdain for Trump daily—even in her own film. This clip alone makes it tempting to watch and might have sold me,” noted a second detractor.

A third said, “Oh my. She probably had the option not to agree to this – if she had done so, she might still be standing after he falls. With this, she falls with him.”

Someone else confidently presumed, “She does not care about him at all.” Alluding to reports that allege Melania never fully moved into the White House, a third person remarked that the documentary would free her of the united front with the president. They tweeted, “Now she can go back to NYC. No need to pose and pretend for the cameras.”

At least one person shared what it would take for them to fill a theater seat. The individual wrote, “Next one has to be about the divorce after his term and I might watch it.” The couple will celebrate their 21st wedding anniversary on Jan. 22, 2026, a little over a week before “Melania” is released.

Get yourself a woman that loves and respects you the way Melania loves and respects Trump.



God, she hates him.



pic.twitter.com/kUvVacXPSs — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) November 16, 2025

The preview was also met with mixed reviews. An X user snarked that the movie is “A made-for-tv Trump-style creation of faux royalty that MAGA will gobble up as the best thing ever, everybody says so! She aids & abets his evilness and then prances around like she’s above it all. Typical Trump gold veneer crap.”

Several critics are projecting “Melania” will be a box office failure, despite giving millions an unprecedented look into the former model’s world. On IG Threads, a doubter wrote, “It’s wild that they would expose her to the possibility of being massively humiliated by a giant flop.”

Similarly, a second user said, “It will be hilarious to watch how bad this flops at theaters.” “Melania” will unveil more moments of her reclusive life in an upcoming three-part docuseries on Prime Video exclusively on Jan. 30. Amazon reportedly purchased the rights to the film for $40 million.