‘Come Out’: Trump Gets Hit Mid-Interview, Karoline Leavitt Comes Out of Nowhere to Confront the Person Hiding — and the Location of the Clash Only Fuels More Mystery

Donald Trump has the Internet cracking up after a Dec. 9 video showed him suddenly jolted in the middle of an interview.

In the clip, Trump is in full lecture mode, warning a reporter about where they’re aiming their boom mic — when an unexpected hit interrupts the whole exchange.

US President Donald Trump interacts with attendees after he delivered remarks on the economy at Mount Airy Casino Resort in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania, on December 9, 2025. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images)

Trump was hit by a door mid-sentence, prompting him to tell the person behind it, “You’re gonna have to take it easy with that thing. It’s a government plane, but I like to take care of it,” as the lavatory door simultaneously struck him on the arm.

“Hello,” said Trump. He looked over his shoulder to see who caused the interruption, but the person never appeared. As the press chuckled, he continued, “Somebody’s in there,” knocked on the door, and playfully ordered them to “come on out.”

The individual cracked the door open, hitting the president for a second time as he began to scoot out of the way, but never exited.

In another angle, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt looked intrigued by the incident as she came from behind a partition wearing a shocked facial expression. She opened the lavatory door, peered inside, seemingly exchanging words with the unidentified staffer, then glanced back at a smiling colleague. When the person still wouldn’t come out, she quietly shut the door again.

Trump continued to field questions from reporters, remaining oblivious to the scene unfolding behind him, let alone who the bathroom culprit was.

The internet, though, erupted with jokes about the situation. “Even the plane’s amenities are trying to get away from him,” an X user wrote. A second heckler presumably joked that the mystery person chose to stay trapped in the restroom to avoid the “TrumpStench” amid rumors that showman wears adult diapers.

“Toilet president, you’ve replaced all his speeches on the plane. They always take place near the toilet, and all his answers reek of toilets,” commented an individual taking a swipe at the reality-star-turned-politician’s diplomatic messages. A bold critic quipped, “Dementia Trump has body odor.” Another person wondered why he was fielding questions right in front of the bathroom door, “Why is trump blocking the way?”

“Secret Service now adding ‘door control’ to the checklist,” read a tweet. In November, photographers captured an image of The Beast, the armored presidential vehicle, with its trunk open as it cruised near Palm Beach International Airport with Trump inside.

The oversight was met with critical comments about Secret Service officials leaving their boss’ security compromised.

The banter inspired one X user to jokingly suggest the bathroom culprit was someone that Trump once considered a great supporter. That person wrote, “It was stowaway MTG she barricaded herself in and was on continuous redial to Trump’s #.”

Marjorie “Traitor” Greene, as Trump refers to the senator, denounced her ties to MAGA amid a public falling out with Trump over his political stances.

“She’s a low-IQ person… But she was a loyal person until I wasn’t able to answer her phone calls, ‘cause I’m just too busy to answer people’s phone calls. You can’t call me three times a day. … It’s just not appropriate,” he told Politico in a recent interview.

Greene told “60 Minutes” that being labeled a traitor provoked Trump loyalists to threaten her son’s life. When she informed the president, he responded with “unkind” words, worsening their rift.