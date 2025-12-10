‘Damn! He Can’t Even Walk’: Trump Can’t ‘Control His Legs,’ Nearly Knocks Over Air Force Officer In Late-Night Stumble

President Donald Trump‘s late-night walks from point A to point B are being watched like a hawk amid what some people say are conflicting and unbelievable reports about his health.

As Trump recently prepared to head to Pennsylvania, cameras captured him approaching a private jet with a soldier he nearly knocked over while simply walking — but what viewers noticed wasn’t the destination.

Trump nearly knocks over a man while walking off the plane, sparking fresh questions about his balance. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

In a brief clip posted by C-SPAN on Threads from Joint Base Andrews outside Washington, Trump wobbles as he moves toward the steps, drifting close enough that it looked like he might collide with the Air Force officer escorting him from the helicopter to the jet.

Under the bright runway lights, the moment was small but unmistakable and instantly became the internet’s newest point of fascination.

“He can’t even walk in a straight line. Damn,” one person wrote, summing up the collective gasp.

Another watcher zeroed in on the movement itself, saying, “Looking pretty unsteady, doing a lot of zigzagging.”

A third added a bit of colorful commentary: “That sloshing sound must make everyone around him a bit nauseous!”

Someone else chimed in, “He can’t control his legs,” while another joked, “Damn! he has to be guided.”

The reactions poured in with the same mix of humor and disbelief that has accompanied many of Trump’s recent public walkabouts.

This isn’t the first time his pace, posture, or overall steadiness has sparked debate.

In September, questions swirled again when Trump was filmed stepping off Marine One and heading toward Air Force One — also at Joint Base Andrews — during an overseas departure with first lady Melania Trump. Viewers noted the way he drifted toward the greeter waiting for him, and the clip quickly went viral. The Daily Beast described the moment as “wildly veering,” prompting a sharp rebuke from the White House, which dismissed the commentary altogether. The back-and-forth only amplified the attention on the president’s gait.

President Trump and the First Lady are wheels up as they leave for England.pic.twitter.com/p82rAFpYuc — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 16, 2025

That scrutiny flared earlier in the year as well when Trump traveled to Joint Base Elmendorf–Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Cameras caught him moving across the red carpet in a noticeably irregular line, sparking another burst of mockery and memes.

Trump struggled to walk in a straight line as he went to greet Putin pic.twitter.com/bCbJnlZMgB — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) August 15, 2025

Even moments unconnected to travel have fueled questions. When Trump appeared at an October event just hours after learning he would not receive the Nobel Peace Prize — a distinction he had openly pursued — viewers connected his unusually slow approach toward Marine One to the disappointment.

His bowed head and deliberate pace stood out to those familiar with his typically confident stride, adding yet another clip to the internet’s growing archive of Trump-walking commentary.

Separately, attention has repeatedly turned to the president’s hands, with swelling and discoloration prompting its own wave of speculation earlier this year.

Photos from public appearances, including one at the Kennedy Center involving the FIFA Peace Prize, ignited conversations about ongoing health concerns, especially as his physical exam revealed chronic venous insufficiency and mild swelling in his legs. Although the White House insisted the bruising was the byproduct of constant work and frequent handshakes, the chatter never fully faded.

All of this set the stage for the newest clip to blow up instantly.

The mix of a late-night walk, a waiting jet, bright runway lights, and a soldier trying to hold formation as Trump drifted toward him made the clip instant social-media fuel.

Like his past strolls, it raised the same lingering question: why does a simple walk become an entire moment? Viewers wondered if something is wrong with the president, if he’s just old, or if the public is making something out of nothing — another unexpected zigzag in the night.