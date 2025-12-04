‘He’s Wasting Away’: Donald Trump Jr.’s Desperate Bid to Look Serious Backfires After Viewers Spot Something Troubling in His ‘Important’ Video

A fast-talking Donald Trump Jr. bizarrely dressed in what looks like his pajamas posted a weird message online as he encouraged Tennessee voters in the state’s ruby-red 7th Congressional District to vote Republican in a special election Tuesday that turned into a close race and a referendum on President Donald Trump’s tanking popularity.

In the video, the younger Trump, seeming a little crazed and wearing a wrinkled and sloppy-looking white T-shirt, tries to mimic his dad’s style, talking bombastically, wildly gesturing with his hands, and calling the female Democratic candidate a “lunatic” in a derogatory insult right out of the president’s playbook.

Donald Trump Jr. speaks at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference in Riyadh on October 29, 2025. (Photo by Fayez Nureldine / AFP) (Photo by FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images)

“Our superpower as conservatives, is to sit it out, to say we got what we wanted in the big one for president and we’re going to sit everything else out,” Junior said, before issuing a warning.

“You may end up with this lunatic representing you. So, Tennessee, call everyone you know. If you know someone in the 7th District, get out there and vote. Call them. Apathy will let this person be in charge,” he predicted, possibly in a moment of true foresight.

‘They’ll Defend Anything!’: Trump’s On-Camera Struggles Fuel Alarming New Questions About His Age, Then Laura Ingraham Drops Absolutely Absurd Excuse

The special election was called after GOP Congressman Mark Green resigned last summer, according to The Associated Press, and Republicans are worried about losing the reliably Republican district after Democrats swept all the major races in the off-year elections last month.

MeidasTouch editor Ronald Filipkowski reposted the clip Monday night, writing, “Junior is melting down tonight about the special election tomorrow in TN, which should be a cakewalk for Republicans. But it isn’t, thanks to his dad’s unpopularity.”

But once the video went viral, the conversation online shifted almost instantly from election stakes to questions about Don Jr.’s appearance — and whether he was okay.

“Again I ask, where are this man’s shoulders?” one wrote. “Excuse me, but… WHERE ARE HIS SHOULDERS???” asked another.

One commenter quipped, “When you’re so high you forget you’re in your jammies in front of the camera” while another mocked, “And this, kids, is exactly why you should never do drugs.”

Another said he’s already “showing signs of cognitive decline and slurred speech” as he seemed to have a “hell of a hard time saying “district.”

“He’s so coked up he can’t make sense! And he’s wasting away from being high all the time,” another summed up.

Meanwhile, hours after Don Jr.’s spiral, Republicans ultimately held the district.

NBC News called the race for Republican Matt Van Epps, who defeated Democratic State Rep. Aftyn Behn in what became an unexpectedly competitive contest for a seat President Trump carried by 22 points in 2024.

🚨 BREAKING: Trump-endorsed Matt Van Epps (R-TN) has just been SWORN IN to the House of Representatives after his victory



This makes the GOP majority 220. Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) was by his side!



Speaker Johnson: "Congratulations, you're now a member of the 119th Congress!"… pic.twitter.com/MjALNOlW4V — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 4, 2025

Despite the district’s deep-red lean, GOP super PACs poured millions into defending it, signaling genuine concern within the party about Trump’s political drag heading into 2025. Democrats nearly matched that spending, hoping to flip the seat amid Republican turmoil and a string of Democratic victories in November across New Jersey, Virginia, and other states.

Speaker Mike Johnson and GOP chair Joe Gruters even made last-minute appearances in the district on Monday to shore up Van Epps’ campaign, with President Trump phoning into a rally before later recording a video message in support.

In the end, Van Epps won — but Don Jr.’s chaotic plea, his appearance, and the panic behind it became the defining viral moment of the race.