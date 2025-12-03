‘It’s Going to Get Worse!’: Trump Passes Out in Front of His Entire Cabinet and Tries to Play It Off — but the Way No One Even Blinked Has Critics Fuming

President Donald Trump’s latest public collapse has ignited the most urgent questions yet about his mental decline — and the White House’s explanation does little to quell concerns.

During Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, an hours-long session built around one of Trump’s favorite rituals of his own secretaries taking turns showering him with praise, he appeared to wage a losing battle with sleep.

U.S. President Donald Trump attends a meeting of his Cabinet in the Cabinet Room of the White House on December 02, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

As Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and others launched into the kind of lavish commendations Trump usually basks in, his eyelids slipped lower and lower, his head bobbed, and at points he seemed to drift fully out of consciousness for long stretches.

‘This Is the Best Yet’: Gavin Newsom Obliterates Donald Trump with a Mock Doctor’s Letter After His MRI Reveal, and MAGA’s Reaction Says Everything

What shocked viewers wasn’t just the president’s condition — but the eerie silence from everyone in the room.

Nobody blinked. Nobody paused. Nobody asked if he was alright.

Trump is fighting to keep his eyes open while Scott Turner talks pic.twitter.com/i4SHhC9RFM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 2, 2025

The disturbing scene came less than twelve hours after Trump had unleashed an unhinged late-night posting spree — nearly 160 posts and reposts between 9 p.m. and midnight — followed by a return to Truth Social around 5 a.m., a pattern critics say mirrors manic episodes more than any functioning head of state.

Independent journalist Yashar Ali snippet of the unhinged post went viral across the internet.

“President Trump has posted on Truth Social hundreds of times in the last two hours. I can’t even get the full count; it’s that many posts. Here are just two of the posts on the left. On the right is a screen recording of ALL the posts which goes on for nearly five minutes,” he captioned the post.

Trump amplified a baseless claim that “millions of Venezuelans” were crossing into Texas “with secret White House help,” reposted a doctored video alleging Nancy Pelosi “planned January 6th for two years,” and elevated a fringe account insisting airlines were covering up “terrorist pilots disguised as flight attendants.”

One reposts even claimed, without evidence, that “the Bidens are running a fentanyl lab out of Delaware.”

The posts themselves were delusional enough to set off alarms across the political spectrum.

“He’s truly disturbed… medicate this old man and remove him from office. He’s dangerous,” wrote Threads user Helene Lotto, reacting to Trump boosting far-right conspiracy claims about Michelle Obama using the Biden administration’s autopen to issue secret pardons.

“Britney Spears does a weird dance on social media and everyone wants to lock her up again, but the President spending two hours posting hundreds of times on social media is not cause for concern over his mental faculties or ability to govern?” another wondered.

Another viewer put it even more bluntly, “Republicans do your job and remove this dementia patient from office.”

By the time the Cabinet meeting aired, the nation saw the consequences of that night in excruciating real time: a president barely able to keep his eyes open while his own secretaries spoke.

Clips of Trump slumping forward, eyes half-closed, ricocheted across social media within minutes.

“He’s sleeping through his day job,” one user wrote. “Well, he has been up all night rage posting. My dog barks all night and sleeps during the day too,” wrote one viewer.

Another added, “Imagine if you saw your father like this. Not a fan, but as a human being — someone needs to step in. He looks on his last legs.”

Trump sleeping in another Cabinet meeting today. pic.twitter.com/QZQpAwyHf1 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 2, 2025

The President’s physical struggles were jarring enough, but the context makes them even more alarming.

Trump, now 79, is the oldest person ever sworn into the presidency, and reporting from The New York Times paints a stark picture behind the curated White House optics. Nearly a year into his second term, Trump appears in public far less often, begins official business later in the day, holds 39 percent fewer events than he did during his first year in office, and keeps a notably shortened schedule — rarely appearing before noon.

I don’t get why Trump is raging at the New York Times or why he called that reporter ugly. Honestly, they went easy on him. They skipped the part where the anger fits the dementia pattern.



Signs of dementia: memory problems, confusion, trouble following conversations, sudden… pic.twitter.com/Yf2JNhYnkR — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) November 27, 2025

On foreign trips, aides quietly shift briefings and photo ops to later hours. When he does appear, his “battery shows signs of wear,” the Times noted, describing an Oval Office event last month in which Trump appeared to doze off for several seconds while sitting behind the Resolute Desk.

Trump underwent a series of MRIs at Walter Reed this fall — which the White House announced only after journalists spotted the unusual schedule — and that he has been using makeup to cover a pronounced bruise on the back of his right hand. Together with recent swelling in his ankles, these details have fueled widespread speculation about undisclosed medical conditions.

Pressed on whether the president had fallen asleep or was in visible decline, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt insisted Trump was “listening attentively and running the entire” meeting.

The comparison to Joe Biden — whose every stumble, eye blink, or mispronunciation was once treated as a national emergency — was immediate.

“No one blinks an eye at the sleeping president,” a viral Threads post read. “The hypocrisy is stifling.”

“Where’s the nonstop media focus on trump’s inability to stay awake? Where are all the articles on whether he’s too old for office? Why is their silence on this?” asked another.

But what pushed this moment into something deeper — something verging on a constitutional crisis — was the growing sense that Trump himself is no longer capable of distinguishing delusion from reality.

During his late-night posting binge, Trump elevated claims so absurd they startled even longtime MAGA watchers. “The Michelle Obama autopen pardon thing is so over-the-top whack-a-doodle even MAGA must know by now he’s not well,” one user wrote.

Political commentator Harry Sisson described the episode as “a mental decline event,” warning: “It’s going to get worse.”

A historian quoted in the Times said the Trump White House has “created a fiction about his health to hide the hard, cold truth” — that Trump is now firmly in the late-stage territory his own supporters once mocked Biden for.