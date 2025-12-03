‘This Is the Best Yet’: Gavin Newsom Obliterates Donald Trump with a Mock Doctor’s Letter After His MRI Reveal, and MAGA’s Reaction Says Everything

California Gov. Gavin Newsom doesn’t miss a beat when it comes to trolling and mocking President Donald Trump online. And Trump’s archrival is at it again after the White House released the results from Trump’s MRI scans taken in October.

Newsom took to social media to post a hysterically satirical letter from the “PHYSCIAN TO THE GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA” dated Monday, Dec. 1, hours after White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt read a letter from Trump’s doctor Sean Barbabella during the daily briefing.

Governor of California Gavin Newsom attends a press conference during the COP30 UN Climate Change Conference in Belem, Para State, Brazil on November 11, 2025. Brazil is betting its much-hyped climate summit in the Amazon next month can deliver something increasingly rare in a fractured world: proof that nations can still unite to confront a global crisis (Photo by Mauro PIMENTEL / AFP) (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images)

Newsom’s doctor’s letter in true Trumpian bombastic social media style starts off by saying the governor received body scans and “I’m pleased to report that nothing about the Governor’s health is merely ‘normal.’ Governor Newsom remains the healthiest human currently alive or recorded in medical history.”

‘You Can See the Terror in His Eyes’: Hegseth Thought His Desperate New Story Would Save Him — Until Newsom Exposed Exactly Why He Should Still Be Afraid

“His cardiovascular scans are the best we’ve ever recorded – his arteries were described as ‘shimmering,’ and his resting heart rate was so steady the EKG machine asked if he was ‘meditating or just naturally enlightened.’”

“His bone density is exceptional,” the spoof letter continued, “(a radiologist briefly wondered if we’d scanned a redwood), and his brain imaging showed no issues other than an unusually active region associated with intelligence, multitasking, and being wildly productive before sunrise.”

The doctor, who signed the letter as “Dr. Doolittle,” went on to say that he doesn’t normally release patients’ health information, but since the White House released Trump’s on Monday, stating the President is in “excellent health,” he feels compelled to do the same with Newsom.

“We’ll simply note that Governor Newsom completes full workdays without falling asleep in meetings, does not require ‘executive time’ to lie down and watch TV during work hours, and is able to stand upright without looking like the leaning Tower of Pisa.”

The letter concludes by calling Newsom “the healthiest person alive and ever to live” and is signed by “Dr. Doolittle, Physician to the Governor, California Department of Peak Excellence.”

The post exploded online, going viral with more than 1.8 million views and thousands of reposts.

X user Frozen Capital joked, “Gavin Newsom is the country’s strongest and most powerful Governor we have ever seen since 1776. No MRI or medical exam could ever possibly compete with the greatest governor ever. Donald Trump stands no chance,” above a meme showing a muscled, shirtless Newsom holding an American flag with his booted foot on top of the White House.

Another posted a meme of Newsom dressed Superman with a short, fat Trump dressed as the “Diddler.” “Love it. This is one of the best yet,” another person wrote.

NEWSOM2028 🇺🇸 MAKE AMERICA HAPPY AGAIN — Vegas Bob (@VegasBobBets) December 2, 2025

And X user Aisha got a kick out of part of the letter, “He said when Trump stands up he looks like the ‘leaning Tower of Pisa’ above a meme showing Newsome pushing a falling Trump upright.“

“Gavin Newsom is a failure,” one X user responded. “Forgot “sits when peeing,” another Newsom critic wrote, poking fun at his manhood.

Oh Gavin, you glistening, gel-slicked, $400-barber miracle of modern science: be a dear and tell us, have you ever, in your entire blessed life, even *glanced* at a functional MRI suite, or does the very idea threaten to shatter the delicate snow-globe universe where you are a… pic.twitter.com/lM2zfFbZ18 — Sherry1957 (@BreakerOfChains) December 2, 2025

Newsom’s parody follows the president telling reporters on Sunday that during his October physical — his second in six months, by the way — he underwent a “preventive’ MRI but that he had “no idea” which body parts were scanned, according to CBS News, although he was sure it was “perfect.”

“As part of President Donald Jr. Trump’s comprehensive executive physical, advanced imaging was performed because men in his age group benefit from a thorough evaluation of cardiovascular and abdominal health,” Barbabella said in his letter about the MRI, which Leavitt read Monday to the press, CBS reported.

“The purpose of this imaging is preventative: to identify issues early, confirm overall health, and ensure he maintains long-term vitality and function,” the letter continued and concluded that both a scan of Trump’s cardiovascular system and abdomen were “perfectly normal.”