‘They Are Grieving’: Sharon Osbourne and Daughter Kelly Begged to ‘Eat Something’ By Fans Who Feel the Two Have Gotten Too Skinny

**’Is This the Ozempic Olympics’: Kelly and Sharon Osbourne Has Fans Pleading with Them to Eat After Both Look Super Small at Their First Public Event Since Ozzy Osbourne’s Death

Kelly Osbourne and her mother Sharon Osbourne’s strikingly gaunt figures continue to be a cause of concern for fans.

The mother and daughter recently attended a cocktail party on Nov. 26 wearing glamorous gowns, but that wasn’t enough to pull attention away from some observers deemed their skeletal bodies. The event at Aki Bar in London was for the designer brand Rebecca Vallance and the launch of their holiday and modest collections. It marked Kelly and Sharon’s first outing since Kelly’s father and Sharon’s husband Ozzy Osbourne’s funeral.

Kelly arrived in a pink halter top gown from the collection. It was studded with rhinestones on the top half and trimmed with more around the chest and halter. Sharon opted to wear the brand’s long-sleeved maroon-colored dress, which was covered in sequins.

Although they both looked happy, critics called attention to Kelly’s protruding collarbone and Sharon’s bony neck. The two Osbournes’ faces looked slightly sunken in around their cheeks and they both showed deep smile lines around their mouths.

The women’s appearances were markedly different from how they both used to look when their faces were a little more rounded and plump. Reactions to the ladies’ looks poured forth online.

One person seemed genuinely concerned and said, “Please eat something, you are gorgeous, but you are soo thin.”

Someone else mentioned the GLP-1 drug Ozempic, which was developed to treat Type 2 diabetes and is now being repurposed as weight-loss drug. They said, “Is this the Ozempic Olympics.”

Others showed the women a bit of grace knowing that they have just lost the rock star patriarch of the family.

“They are grieving. Yes they both look very skinny, but grief will do that to you. Have some compassion,” said one person.

Another shared a message directed to Kelly, saying, “Kelly please eat, you look painfully thin. You are gorgeous as you and struggling with grief, but you need to eat.”

Ozzy was struck down by cardia arrest at age 76 in July. His passing especially affected Kelly and Sharon in the Osbourne family. Kelly even said that she slept in bed with her mom for two months afterward.

But both ladies became much thinner years before they lost Ozzy.

Kelly has denied using injectables to lose weight, speculation that arose because of her weight loss following the birth of her son Sidney in 2022.

She had already lost 85 pounds back in 2020, two years after getting a gastric sleeve surgery.

But during her pregnancy she was diagnosed with gestational diabetes in her third trimester, which develops when a pregnant woman’s body doesn’t make enough insulin.

Holy shit! Look at Kelly Osbourne's before and after 😯 pic.twitter.com/EwwChTxNd6 — 🌻 RightIsWrong 🌊 🐘 🐿️ 🌳🌞 🐝🌷🐧 (@UniteResisters1) June 10, 2025

Kelly decided to make some dietary changes, which involved cutting out sugary foods.

She told Extra, “I had gestational diabetes, and I had to lose the weight that I had gained during pregnancy. Otherwise I was at a higher risk of actually getting diabetes, which I did not want. I cut out sugar and carbohydrates and I rapidly lost weight.”

While Kelly said she didn’t get any help from GLP-1 drugs, her mother Sharon has — and now she regrets it.

Sharon Osbourne before and after Ozempic. pic.twitter.com/lmH4AR2Oh4 — Granit (@granqito) January 7, 2024

She lost 42 pounds from the medication, which put her at 98 pounds, and she has since been struggling to regain weight.

In November 2023, she told the Daily Mail, “I’m too gaunt, and I can’t put any weight on. I want to because I feel I’m too skinny. I’m under 100 pounds, and I don’t want to be.”

Sharon used Ozempic from December 2022 to April 2023 before she decided to no longer use it.