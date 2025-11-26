‘So Ghetto, Big Mouth’: MAGA Critics Fling Racist Insults After Karoline Leavitt’s Clash with Black Reporter, But She Doesn’t Back Down

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt snapped at veteran journalist April Ryan on Monday in a tense exchange that reflected the administration’s mounting frustration after a federal judge wiped out criminal indictments against former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

The brief dustup unfolded in the press pool as reporters pressed Leavitt on the fallout from U.S. District Judge Cameron Currie’s dismissal of the cases and other issues.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks with reporters on Nov. 24, 2025. (Photo: X/ April Ryan)

Ryan, White House correspondent for the Grio, shouted a question after the ruling erased the indictments brought by former Trump attorney Lindsey Halligan, whose recent appointment as interim U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia to bring the cases was deemed unlawful.

“Is the president more determined to go after Letitia James and James Comey?” Ryan called out, speaking over the cross-talk. Her question prompted Leavitt to turn toward her, look away, then glance back, prompting Ryan to repeat her question.

“Excuse me, I’m answering a question,” Leavitt said abruptly.

“But you turned and looked at me!” Ryan shot back.

“I looked at you because you’re yelling.”

“That’s right! That’s what we do as reporters,” Ryan replied.

Video footage of the moment quickly went viral on X, where right-wing commenters lined up to drag Ryan.

Hello reporters call out their questions and get answers! pic.twitter.com/CJ7McA8RJ6 — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) November 24, 2025

“You’re so ghetto, big mouth, interrupting, entitled and frankly, ridiculous and unprofessional,” one critic wrote on Ryan’s video post. Ryan clapped back in real time: “Sorry am not ghetto but you are very ignorant!”

Others expressed support for Ryan.

“Great Job, April! Don’t let this incompetent administration and its low IQ followers deter you from actually asking questions that ppl want to know. This dumpster fire is burning as we speak, can’t wait for it to be over.”

On another thread, a commenter added: “That is what reporters in a White House setting do. And I’m sure it’s not an easy gig these days, with a press secretary whose answers sound as if they emanate from some bizarro fantasy land.”

After huffing at Ryan, Leavitt took a question about the Ukraine War before turning back to Ryan, who stood ready: “So Karoline, is the president more determined now since the judge’s ruling today to go after James Comey and Tish James, and if so why.”

“I wouldn’t say he’s going after them,” Leavitt responded. “I think the president is more determined than ever to see accountability in this country, yes, and to correct the wrongs of the weaponization of our justice system that we saw under the previous administration of Joe Biden.”

The exchange came hours after Judge Currie voided both indictments, ruling that Halligan — appointed interim U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia at President Donald Trump’s direction — “had no lawful authority to present the indictment.”

“Because Ms. Halligan had no lawful authority to present the indictment, I will grant Mr. Comey’s motion and dismiss the indictment,” Currie wrote. She held that “All actions flowing from Ms. Halligan’s defective appointment, including securing and signing Mr. Comey’s indictment, were unlawful exercises of executive power and are hereby set aside,” describing Halligan as “a former White House aide with no prior prosecutorial experience.”

A second opinion dismissed the indictment against James. “This case presents the unique, if not unprecedented, situation where an unconstitutionally appointed prosecutor, ‘exercising power [she] did not lawfully possess,’… acted alone in conducting a grand jury proceeding and securing an indictment,” Currie wrote.

Because Halligan was the sole prosecutor presenting and signing the cases, the court voided both indictments. The Justice Department said it would pursue “all available legal action, including an immediate appeal,” according to Attorney General Pam Bondi, who also defended Halligan as “an excellent” attorney.

At the White House, Leavitt maintained that “Lindsey Halligan was legally appointed, and that’s the administration’s position.”

Comey celebrated the decision in an Instagram video. “I’m grateful that the court ended the case against me, which was a prosecution based on malevolence and incompetence and a reflection of what the Department of Justice has become under Donald Trump, which is heartbreaking.” He added, “This case mattered to me personally, obviously, but it matters most because a message has to be sent that the president of the United States cannot use the Department of Justice to target his political enemies.”

Bondi dismissed his criticisms, saying she was “not worried about someone who has been charged with a very serious crime,” and claiming “his alleged actions were a betrayal of public trust.”

James also welcomed the ruling. “I am heartened by today’s victory and grateful for the prayers and support I have received from around the country. I remain fearless in the face of these baseless charges as I continue fighting for New Yorkers every single day,” she said.

Though the dismissals were issued “without prejudice,” Comey attorney Patrick Fitzgerald said the statute of limitations now blocks any refiling. The Justice Department countered that U.S. Code 3288 allows six months to re-indict, a claim Comey’s team disputes on the grounds that Halligan never had authority to file the original charges — a view the judge agreed with.

Legal experts say overturning Currie’s ruling will be difficult. Carl Tobias of the University of Richmond told NBC News, “I think the government will do whatever it can to overturn this, but I don’t see how that’s going to happen.”