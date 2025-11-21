‘I Could’ve Done Worse’: Nancy Pelosi Doubles Down on Savage Nickname for Trump, Then Takes It So Far That CNN Host Can’t Keep a Straight Face

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is sticking to her guns, doubling down on a hilarious nickname she gave President Donald Trump last month that went viral, saying she could have called him something “much worse.”

And she wasn’t done lambasting Trump, criticizing his policies at a joint press conference with Senate and House leaders Thursday.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi didn’t flinch when asked about a name she called Trump. (Credit: Getty Images)

Pelosi told CNN’s Anderson Cooper during an interview Wednesday that when she called Trump a “vile creature” and “the worst thing on the face of the Earth” also during a CNN interview earlier this month, it was a “euphemism.”

“I could’ve done much worse,” she added, prompting Cooper to laugh.

“Are there other adjectives you’d rather use?” Cooper asked.

But then the California congresswoman turned serious and warned that Trump is much more dangerous now than he was in his first term.

“He’s surrounded by much worse people than he was before,” she told Cooper. “There was some check on him before, but I don’t see that now. I think the people that he has appointed are probably the worst Cabinet in history.”

The retiring powerhouse of a leader has been a sharp thorn in Trump’s side for almost a decade. She was the speaker of the House, the first and only woman to hold that job so far, during part of Trump’s first term, and helped Democrats block almost his every move during the second half of that first term, making him a serious lame duck president.

And she didn’t hold back during a joint press conference with House and Senate leaders Thursday. She continued slamming Trump and his policies, especially his efforts at dismantling the country’s progress on climate change initiatives.

“Donald Trump is the worst president of the United States for America’s children, the worst president American children have ever had have in terms of their health, their education, a clean, safe environment in which they can thrive — including safety from gun violence, I would add — the economic security of their families and a future, a future that is fair and just in terms of, yes, the planet and the air they breathe, but also the economic situation they’re in,” she said in thoroughly denouncing Trump.

But she wasn’t done.

“And he is giving them as a gift a $600 billion increase in the national debt for them to pay off as he takes away health care from them, takes down the Department of Education, and the rest of it, and to this very point, the air they breathe, the water they drink. He doesn’t care,” an indignant Pelosi proclaimed.

“Let me use the president’s language. He said this whole climate issue is the biggest con job in American history. Always projecting his own vulnerability onto others. He’s the biggest con job in American history,” a furious Pelosi added.

Social media exploded, with plenty of people calling her names and disagreeing, but plenty more were on her side.

“No truer words have ever been spoken,” Liberal Lisa in Oklahoma concurred on X.

This X user also called out Trump: “He promised ‘America First’ and ‘affordability,’ then bailed out Argentina, rolled out the red carpet for Saudi Arabia, and started calling affordability a ‘Democrat hoax.’ Hard to take the slogan seriously when his own business ties run straight through Riyadh.

Trump and Pelosi have had a bitter relationship for a long time, with Trump calling her a range of names over the past six years, including “nasty, vindictive, horrible person” and a “disgrace,” according to USA Today.

Video of Pelosi during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot shows her saying she’s “going to punch him out” as Trump waited for hours watching the riot on TV before deciding to act.

She also hilariously tore up Trump’s 2019 State of the Union speech live on national TV while sitting behind him on the House dais as he delivered his address. He later tried to say it was an “illegal act.”