‘He’s Out of It!’: Trump Tries to Hide His Irritation When Hit with a Direct Question, Starts to Answer — Then Abruptly Changes the Subject Mid-Thought

President Donald Trump tried to play it cool when a reporter hit him with a pointed question about his health, but the effort barely lasted a few seconds. By the end, Trump it was a ball of confusion that only fueled more concerns about his mental stability.

The whole spiral began Friday on Air Force One, when Trump’s response to questions about his health and a recent MRI — a procedure the White House insisted was “routine” — resulted in more speculation about what’s being hidden from the public.

A reporter asked why the 79-year-old commander-in-chief needed advanced imaging in the first place. Trump initially insisted the MRI was simply part of a routine physical.

“Because it’s part of my physicial. Getting an MRI is very standard,” he began but seconds later appeared more agitated, “What you think I shouldn’t get it, it’s pretty standard.”

But the reporter wasn’t buying it and quickly shot back a follow up comment that MRIs are typically for a specific part of the body.

“Here’s what the story is,” Trump began again. “I had an MRI. The doctor said it was the best result he has ever seen as a doctor. That’s it.”

Trump seemingly confused about how MRIs work added that the procedure was included in his “standard, yearly — or, I think they do it every two years” physical, claiming the outcome was “outstanding.”

When the reporter asked whether the scan focused on his brain, Trump replied, “I have no idea what they analyzed, but whatever they analyzed, they analyzed it well.”

Eager to pivot, Trump brushed off the confusion by changing the subject to his mental sharpness.

“The other thing I took is, I took, as you know, a … very advanced test on mental acuity. Because I think a president should have to do that. And as you probably heard, I aced it, I got a perfect score … and the only reason I tell you that is that it’s one subject, unlike Biden, and others, that you can take off your plate,” he said.

Online reactions were sharply divided.

“He’s really out of it if he actually doesn’t know! But yet he says it’s the best MRI the doctor has ever seen. Highly doubt it at almost 80 and the way he eats,” one person wrote on Threads.

Another observer added, “He doesn’t know what tests he received and why they were being done but he got the “highest score possible” when he identified the elephant and counted backwards from 10.”

“Of course, «the best results that doctor had ever seen»..man, does the orange dude ever hear himself, what he sounds like?? He should stop being pres(ident) and move on to comedy,” another person quipped. Another mocked, “They told him, but he forgot. Which is why the scan.”

At least one person took a measured view: “Rich worried people get diagnostic MRIs fairly often. Look up Prenuvo. Most people only get them to diagnose a specific issue. But, it’s not a far-off concept that they’d give the president a full-body MRI to check for even benign tumors. Not a fan of him but this doesn’t sound off.”

The remark baffled medical professionals and critics alike. An MRI — an intensive imaging procedure requiring the patient to lie inside a narrow, magnetized tube for an extended period — is rarely performed without a clear clinical purpose. As Johns Hopkins University’s School of Medicine notes, patients generally know what part of the body physicians are examining before entering the scanner.

Last Wednesday, press secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked again to explain why Trump underwent the unusual imaging appointment at Walter Reed Medical Center, following her earlier pledge to “check with President Trump” about the reason. Leavitt was ready with a prepared statement—but did not offer any specifics.

“As stated in a memo provided on October 10th, President Trump received advanced imaging at Walter Reed Medical Center as part of his routine physical exam. The full results were reviewed by attending radiologists and consultants and all agreed that President Trump remains in exceptional physical health.”

She did not identify which part of the president’s body had been scanned. Moments later, she ended the briefing abruptly and walked off before reporters could ask follow-up questions.

The October MRI was not part of Trump’s regularly scheduled medical evaluation. The president had already undergone a standard physical more than six months ago, in April. Still, the White House described the late-October visit as a component of his “semi-annual physical,” saying he received “advanced imaging, lab testing and preventative assessments,” in addition to flu and COVID-19 booster shots.

White House physician U.S. Navy Captain Sean Barbabella later announced that Trump’s results were “excellent overall.” However, neither he nor Leavitt specified what prompted the imaging or which part of Trump’s anatomy was examined.

The lack of clarity comes against a backdrop of previous disclosures about Trump’s health, including a diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), a condition involving impaired blood flow in the legs. CVI is typically evaluated with ultrasound—not MRI—raising additional questions about the purpose of the test.

Trump, for his part, has framed the issue as evidence of his robustness. “I think they gave you a very conclusive… Nobody has ever given you reports like I gave you,” he told reporters. “And if I didn’t think it was going to be good… I wouldn’t run… The doctor said some of the best reports for the age.”