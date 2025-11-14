‘What About His Shaking Leg?’: Donald Trump Gets Dragged Into the Chaos After Viewers Spot a Disturbing Bulge on Putin’s Hand

It seems President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have more in common than previously realized.

Both leaders have caused widespread speculation about their overall physical health and now a video of Putin with a swollen right hand is amping up the conversation again.

Russian President Putin (L) shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump (R) during their joint press conference after the meeting on war in Ukraine at U.S. Air Base In Alaska on August 15, 2025, in Anchorage, Alaska, United States. Putin is having a one-day trip to Alaska. (Photo by Contributor/Getty Images)

At an event on a basketball court recently with a health expert, Putin is seen furiously clenching his right hand, before reaching out to shake the expert’s hand. That’s when eagle-eyed reporters noticed something really odd.

The 73-year-old Putin’s hand is covered in swollen, bulging veins with tendons popping out on what appears to be “thin, wrinkled skin,” as several news outlets reported.

“What about his shaking leg?” this observant Instagram user noted.

Another Instagram user pointed out that Putin’s health has been in the headlines for years. “The same ‘experts’ diagnosed him with cancer, Parkinson’s and dementia, folks. All in 2018. He had months to live back then. In heavy steroids and paralyzed right hand.”

“Better than Trump’s I can tell you …,” this Instagram user proclaimed.

“Every time I think of Putin, TRUMP automatically comes to mind. It’s like those two are synonymous. I’m very serious,” an X user commented.

This isn’t the first time Putin’s hands have been the subject of media attention and have even led to suggestions over the past years that’s he’s suffering from any number of illnesses from cancer to Parkinson’s disease.

The Russian leader is notoriously secretive about his health — so much so that a specialized security team reportedly collects his bodily waste during foreign trips to prevent adversaries from analyzing his DNA or health status, according to Business Insider.

And the comparisons to Trump aren’t coming out of nowhere.

The same widespread speculation has engulfed Trump in the short nine months since his second term began. Trump, at 79, is the oldest person to ever start a presidential term — and his persistent health issues in recent months are becoming impossible for critics and medical observers to ignore.

And none of them can explain how Trump signed 1,500 pardons for the J6 criminal insurrectionist/terrorists with this bruised hand! Hmmm… pic.twitter.com/9yGr9e2Cer — CLR711 (@CLR7111) October 30, 2025

Earlier this year, the White House confirmed Trump was diagnosed with Chronic Venous Insufficiency after photos showed his ankles visibly swollen — a condition that can cause leg fatigue, circulation problems, and skin changes.

His physician later admitted Trump underwent vascular ultrasound studies, ruling out deep-vein thrombosis, but confirming chronic circulation issues.

Photos of Trump in August showed a large, dark bruise on his right hand — previously hidden by makeup — which the White House attributed to “minor soft-tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and aspirin use.”

Medical experts noted that CVI and unexplained hand bruising aren’t uncommon in older adults, but taken together, they raised broader questions about cardiovascular strain, especially given Trump’s age.

He’s also seemed out of touch and visibly confused at times over the past months and even fell asleep at several public events.

The Sleeping Don#ReleaseTheTrumpEpsteinFiles pic.twitter.com/w1gvLC37O9 — Impeach Trump Now‼️🙏🏼💙🦋🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦🇵🇸🇳🇴 (@ladymindful) November 8, 2025

In late October, Trump claimed he underwent an MRI as part of a routine physical — his second in six months — even though MRIs are not part of standard presidential health screenings. The White House declined to elaborate.

The conversation around both leaders’ health — and the parallels between them — is only growing louder, especially as more footage circulates showing Trump’s swollen hand, bruises, and mobility issues alongside Putin’s latest viral clip.