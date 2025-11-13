‘Didn’t Need Grandpa’s Help Mom’s Literally Dating Tiger Woods’: Kai Trump Fires Back at Nepo Critics When Reporters Press Her About Trump

Kai Trump is making her LPGA debut at The Annika three-day tournament, and critics are up in arms. The 18-year-old high school senior is among 120 athletes teeing off in the $3.25 million four-day competition at The Pelican Club in Florida beginning Nov. 13. The American Junior Golf Association ranked her No. 461.

All eyes were locked on Donald Trump’s eldest granddaughter —her parents are Don Jr. and his ex-wife, Vanessa Trump — as she fielded questions in her first press conference on Nov. 11. The businessman and budding socialite have been spotted on the greens on multiple occasions, making him a point of interest among reporters.

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 26: U.S. President Donald Trump, joined by his granddaughter Kai Trump, departs the White House on September 26, 2025 in Washington, DC. Under pressure from Trump, the DOJ indicted former FBI Director James Comey on counts of making false statements and obstruction of a congressional proceeding related to the September 2020 Russia investigation. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

“How do you do against Gramps in golf?” asked one reporter. She responded, “He’s pretty good… I mean, we have some tight matches, you know. Can’t say much, but yeah, we have some tight matches.

‘The Wrath of Her Demented Gramps’: Trump’s Amateur Granddaughter Kai Called Out for Using Her Family Privilege to Kickstart Her Career

Her answer to the follow-up question, “Have you beaten him yet?” yielded an equally vague response. “I’ll leave that up to you to decide. I don’t know. We play a lot; we have a great time out there. We’re always on the same team,” said Kai.

However, she did reveal Trump’s advice as she heads into the tournament. “‘Go out there, have fun, and just don’t get nervous,’” she recalled. Trump reportedly won’t be watching her debut in person.

“He’s running the world right now, so he’s a little busy,” said Kai. But the commander in chief is just one of several people supporting the athlete; she also has golf legend Tiger Woods on her side.

The 11-time PGA Player of the Year is dating Kai’s mother, Vanessa. The influencer shared, “He is the best golfer in the entire world … and he’s an even better person. So, you know, he told me, ‘Just to go out there and have fun and go with the flow. Whatever happens, happens.’”

Critics, however, do not expect her to deliver an impressive performance. “Yet another grifter of mediocre talent takes the stage,” a naysayer snarked. Grifting allegations are tied to her clothing line that she has promoted in social media posts at the White House.

Another person commented, “I watch sports to get away from the sickness ttrump has spread throughout our country. I could have become a fan of woman’s golf, but if this spawn of trump is there, I out.”

A third person wrote, “She’s a DEI hire basically, she didn’t actually qualify on merit.” A fourth individual remarked, “On a sponsor’s exemption despite being nowhere near qualified to participate. She ranks 461st in her amateur organization’s standings. Nepotism is not an accomplishment.”

Another person added that,”Kia didn’t need Trump .. Mom is dating Tiger Woods.”

The teenager made headlines when it was announced that she had received a sponsor invitation to The ANNIKA tournament. Chief Tour Business and Operations Officer Ricki Lasky explained the decision to The Associated Press.

🚨 NEW: Trump is asked about Tiger Woods dating Vanessa Trump, Don. Jr’s ex-wife



“I love Tiger and I love Vanessa. Vanessa and Don had a good relationship, they broke up quite a while ago. Tiger called me a few months ago and told me. I’m happy for both. Let them both be happy.” pic.twitter.com/UwEr17E5FV — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) March 31, 2025

He shared, “Kai’s broad following and reach are helping introduce golf to new audiences, especially among younger fans. We’re excited to see her take this next step in her journey.”

Kai told the press she was introduced to the sport at 2 years old. Next fall she will mark the start of her collegiate golf career at the University of Miami.