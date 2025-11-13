‘What Did She Say?!’: Bat-Swinging White Woman Hurls Racial Slur In Video, and the Internet Drags Her with Vicious Nicknames

Video captured a chaotic scene in Dayton, Ohio, as an unhinged white woman hurled the N-word — and laughably outlandish claims — while wielding a baseball bat in the middle of a residential street.

A dispute erupted between two families over alleged insults exchanged between their teenage daughters. In the video, the Black teen’s father tried to mend fences, so to speak, but his efforts were in vain.

The white mother, agitated and screaming, appeared ready for a fight, as several children spilled into the street in front of her house.

A still from a viral video shows a woman holding a bat. (Photo: TikTok/denaliwhat)

But that wild scene was quickly upstaged by another white woman who jumped into the fray, introducing herself as Alicia Marie Williams with a baseball bat in one hand and flipping the middle finger on the other. As she shouted unintelligibly about disrespectful “motherf-ckers,” she said something that made the internet gasp.

“This ain’t your property, [N-word],” she yelled, oblivious to the fact that everyone involved was standing on a public road. Gesturing broadly, she stated, “I paid this sh*t. I paid 99 mill!”

‘Had Security Called on Me 13 Times’: White Fans Tried to Get Black Woman Removed from Floor Seats at Jonas Brothers Concert Then It Backfired

Some in the video’s comments believe she was referring to her yard, but the jury is out on exactly what she meant.

She then snapped into sarcasm mode and waved frantically at the woman filming, introducing herself as Alicia Marie Williams. “Hi! How you doing, b-tch?” she said, flipping off the camera with a fake smile. “What are you doing here? Inducing panic?”

Viewers of the viral video had a field day in the comments section.

“What did she say?” many asked about the screaming woman.

“She ain’t paid no damn 99 mill,” joked one, followed by several references to the 2011 dark comedy “Shameless.” The Showtime series followed a dysfunctional family of six led by the drug-addled father, Frank Gallagher (played to perfection by William H. Macy), and commenters couldn’t help but draw comparisons.

“What in the Gallaghers is going on?” exclaimed a viewer, who was one-upped by “what in the methony and felony is going on?”

Another wondered, “What episode of Shameless is this?” while many were distracted by the shenanigans involving the children in the street.

“The little boy tryna hold the girl back has me HOLLERINGGG. Let the baby go, she not gonna do damage.” With nearly 10,000 people weighing in on the fight, the comments were almost as entertaining as the video, as one put it: “I need a part two, three, four, and five.”