‘You Don’t Look Like Yourself’: Toni Braxton’s New Look Has Fans Wondering What She’s Hiding Underneath ‘Pounds of Makeup’

Toni Braxton was one of the many celebrities who attended a James Bond-themed party over the weekend in Beverly Hills.

But while the star-studded event was packed with A-listers, including Beyoncé, Chris Rock, Megan Markle, and Prince Harry, to name a few, it was Braxton’s new look that stopped everyone in their tracks online.

Dressed to thrill, the Grammy winner had fans doing double takes — and debating whether she stole the spotlight or had something to hide.

Toni Braxton leaves fans in awe after revealing new look at Kris Jenner’s party. (Photo: @tonibraxton/Instagram)

‘I Wish My Mama Would’: Toni Braxton Slammed for Wearing See-Through Outfit to Her Son’s Graduation

On Nov. 10, Braxton posted a four-photo collage from Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday bash — three of which came from a spontaneous photo shoot that showed her serving full glam.

The “He Wasn’t Man Enough for Me” singer wore a silk halter lime green gown that featured a plunging neckline, draped detailing around the hips, and an open back that showed just enough to keep fans talking. She paired it with a diamond bracelet, a ring, and stud earrings. But the other main attraction of her appearance was her hair.

“What a night I love you Toni,” wrote birthday girl, Kris Jenner, in the comment section of Braxton’s post.

Lately, Braxton has switched up her wigs — from long straight styles to bouncy curls — but for Jenner’s party, she stuck with her new favorite: a voluminous black bob. Lightly layered and curled, the new look gave the seven-time Grammy winner a sophisticated glow.

She couldn’t keep her hands out of her hair, seen pushing back the ends in one shot and running her fingers through it in another.

Fans who were left in awe gave their stamp of approval in her comment section on Instagram.

One person said, “Wow, you know how to knock my socks off you’re so sexy. Love you queen.”

Fans adored seeing Braxton in the shoulder-length look, but some insisted the outfit would’ve hit harder with her signature hairstyle. One person wrote, “This would’ve ATE DOWN with your short hair.”

A fourth person referencing her signature pixie hair typed, “I like her with short hair but this is the best wig I’ve ever seen her with. It’s gorgeous.”

Others, however, zoomed in a little closer — claiming Braxton might’ve been hiding something under the sleek bob, sparking even more debate in the comments.

“Hello love not trying to be funny or anything but you don’t look like your self?” asked one person. Another said, “She doesn’t look like herself…looks sickly with a 1000 pounds of makeup on.”

Braxton’s glam moments often come with a deeper layer of admiration from fans who know her ongoing battle with lupus hasn’t been easy. The “Let it Flow” singer has been open about living with the autoimmune disease for years, revealing that it has led to frequent hospital visits and serious health scares, including complications that once left her close to heart failure.

Despite it all, she continues to push forward — often crediting her family and faith for keeping her grounded and strong enough to keep hitting the stage.

The “He Wasn’t Man Enough For Me” singer debuted the hair on Oct. 24 in a clip she shared on Instagram. The post was a promo video letting fans know that she would be one of the performers for The New Edition Tour taking place at the top of 2026. She and R&B group Boyz II Men are joining the iconic male group New Edition and are putting a new twist on the shows by performing onstage together.

The video starts with New Edition members calling Boyz II Men to ask if they would join. Once they get the three men to agree, they reach out to Braxton to get some “feminine energy” for the show.

NE member Johnny Gill calls up Braxton to tell her the idea and she appears on screen wearing a red crop top, red pants, and the voluminous short wig. She also agrees, making her the solo female headliner of the show.

Since posting that video, Braxton’s worn the same hair a few other times. She’s appeared on “Good Morning America” and “The Kelly Clarkson Show” with it on and wore it for her performance at the Messika 20th Anniversary Cocktail dinner last month.