‘GMAFB’: Trump Melts Down, Starts Panic Posting After an Unexpected Ally Turns On Him — Then Viewers Spot One Detail That Seals His Crash Out

President Donald Trump’s Sunday morning erupted into a full-blown spectacle after an unexpected ally seemed to turn on him. His posts — meant to defend his latest power move — instead drew attention for all the wrong reasons, sparking disbelief online over both his tone and his choice of words.

At 7:22 a.m, Trump fired off two posts on Truth Social within minutes of each other. It was an angry, all-caps tirade defending his power to impose tariffs under an emergency law — part of his ongoing battle with the Supreme Court over his sweeping tariffs.

“So, let’s get this straight??? The President of the United States is allowed (and fully approved by Congress!) to stop ALL TRADE with a Foreign Country (Which is far more onerous than a Tariff!), and LICENSE a Foreign Country, but is not allowed to put a simple Tariff on a Foreign Country, even for purposes of NATIONAL SECURITY.

That is NOT what our great Founders had in mind! The whole thing is ridiculous! Other Countries can Tariff us, but we can’t Tariff them??? It is their DREAM!!! Businesses are pouring into the USA ONLY BECAUSE OF TARIFFS. HAS THE UNITED STATES SUPREME COURT NOT BEEN TOLD THIS??? WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON??? President DJT.”

Less than three minutes later, Trump posted again — this time dropping the formal tone entirely. “People that are against Tariffs are FOOLS!” he wrote, repeating his claim that tariffs had made the U.S. “the Richest, Most Respected Country in the World.”

The pair of early-morning posts landed just as the Supreme Court prepared to issue a ruling that could undercut Trump’s central economic policy.

During arguments last week, several conservative justices — including one he appointed — signaled agreement with the view that tariffs function as taxes, a power that belongs to Congress, not the White House. The distinction matters: if the Court rules that tariffs are taxes, Trump’s emergency-powers justification collapses.

Whether written by Trump himself or a staffer, the posts landed badly.

Within minutes, screenshots spread across Threads and X, where users questioned who had authored them and why they sounded unusually formal before swerving back into insult.

“Onerous? He didn’t write that,” one user said.

“Trump didn’t write that. lol onerous? GMAFB,” another added. “Nothing he says makes sense if you really start thinking about it in detail. Nothing adds up with him.”

“That’s gotta be Steve Miller writing this crap – since when can Trumpudo use onerous he doesn’t even know what that means ???? Cmon !!” another surmised.

The mockery overlapped with a more serious concern — that Trump was reacting in real time to signs the Court he helped build might rule against him.

People that are against Tariffs are FOOLS! We are now the Richest, Most Respected Country In the World, With Almost No Inflation, and A Record Stock Market Price. 401k's are Highest EVER. We are… pic.twitter.com/95Ba3a8z27 — Chuckyfamous! (@Nem_Famous) November 9, 2025

Chief Justice John Roberts’s suggestion that “tariffs are taxes” was widely interpreted as a warning shot, reinforcing the idea that Trump’s use of emergency powers had stretched well beyond the law’s intent.

The duties at issue, a centerpiece of his second term, placed a 10-percent tax on most imports. Trump justified them by declaring the U.S. trade deficit a “national emergency” under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), a 1977 law allowing presidents to act during genuine foreign threats.

The justices appeared skeptical that the IEEPA covers tariff authority. The law mentions regulating importation during emergencies but never taxes. That gap formed the core of the questioning as both liberal and conservative justices pressed the administration on whether Trump’s interpretation blurred the constitutional separation of powers.

A ruling limiting that authority would mark a major blow to Trump’s trade agenda, which has already faced criticism for driving up consumer costs rather than lowering them.

Trump’s reaction underscored how unsettled he seemed about that possibility. The first, invoking “our great Founders,” tried to reframe the argument as a fight for presidential power. The second, lashing out at “FOOLS,” read more like a burst of frustration than strategy.

Adding to the confusion, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent undercut Trump’s claim about the supposed $2,000 “dividend” generated by tariffs during an interview with ABC News. “I haven’t spoken to the president about this yet,” Bessent said, adding that the figure could reflect tax deductions already in motion, not literal checks to Americans.

“It could come in lots of forms,” he explained.

Bessent’s clarification only deepened doubts about the president’s assertions and timing. The same morning he floated a new “dividend,” he was railing against a Court that might soon declare his tariffs unconstitutional.

Critics online connected the dots. “He’s having a hissy fit because he doesn’t understand the Constitution or tariffs,” one Threads user wrote.

“Trump is ‘panican’ because he based his whole (failed) economic strategy on constitutionally questionable tariffs using emergency powers,” another added.

“The national security angle he’s attempting to use is complete bullsh** now,” one comment read. “We’re not at war, not even close. He’s inventing this scenario.”

Others said the posts showed “a sitting president complaining on social media instead of working this out through normal channels.”

The Supreme Court’s decision, expected later this week, will determine whether Trump’s trade strategy survives or implodes under its own legal weight. For now, the president’s Sunday morning posts suggest he already senses which way the wind is blowing — and doesn’t like it.