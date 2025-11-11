‘He is Aging Fast’: Trump’s Disheveled Look Sets Off Frenzy After Fans Zoom In on His Shirt — and Then Notice Something Worse

Donald Trump may pride himself on being a great golfer, but his latest course look is definitely a swing and a miss.

While the rest of the country was focused on the outcome of the federal closure negotiations, President Trump was captured participating in his favorite pastime: golfing. An unflattering photo taken during his latest course visit has been circulating online, leaving critics with raised eyebrows for several reasons.

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 7:U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a bilateral lunch with Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban in the Cabinet Room of the White House on November 7, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump and Orban discussed the war in Ukraine, Hungary’s purchase of Russian oil, and European relations. (Photo by Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)

‘Looks Like He Is Dead’: Trump’s Day on the Greens Exploded In Controversy After He Was Caught Doing What’s Not Allowed, Triggering New Health Rumors

The off-guard image of Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate, captioned “I still can’t get over that millions of Americans believe THIS is their savior,” was shared on Threads.

The photo shows him wearing a golf shirt monogrammed with his own name and the title “President Donald Trump,” as if he might forget who he is without it printed directly across his chest. That confusion only grew when people noticed a random “United States Space Force” patch dangling from the sleeve, prompting more jokes.

“Not the shirt with his name and title embroidered on it.”

“He has to have his name stitched on his shirt in case he forgets who he is?”

“He has president on his shirt – will he forget otherwise”

Along with the dubious shirt, he topped the disheveled look with a white version of his signature “Make America Great Again” hat. But the real frenzy exploded when the close-up drifted from the bizarre shirt to his body. Critics immediately zeroed in on his midsection and the noticeable increase in weight, sending speculation into overdrive.

“What an unflattering photo. It shows how he is aging fast,” said one honest follower.

Another commented, “I don’t think I have ever seen another leader wear an ill-fitting shirt with his name and title on it.”

To which another person replied with a plausible explanation: “He has to wear a shirt with his name on it in case he gets lost!”

Several followers pointed out that former President Joe Biden “looks healthier” and that people should “be happy” that Trump appears to be deteriorating.

One follower asked, “Is Mar-a-Lago a locked unit so he doesn’t wander outside and get lost?”

Another poked fun at Trump’s often-publicized height and weight, which are frequently used to reassure people of his supposed health: “Bro they think that’s what 6’4″ and 220 looks like?”

It’s not uncommon for golf to be a favorite pastime of individuals in high-stress jobs, and President Trump is no different.

Recently, he has made appearances in golfing vlogs with his granddaughter, Kai. Kai, 18, is the eldest child of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Haydon, and the eldest grandchild of Trump. Her golfing vlogs, starring her grandfather, have garnered millions of views as she attempts to portray him as a typical grandfather and connect with the social media-obsessed Generation Z.

Trump has often said his favorite course is the one at his Florida Mar-a-Lago estate. Spread across 330 acres, the championship course measures 7,326 yards and has a par-72 layout. Several videos show the 47th President making his way to the course in his multi-car motorcade.

Outside the opulence of the Mar-a-Lago Championship course, certain observers have been tracking how much Trump’s golfing habit has cost the American people.

President Donald U Trump playing golf today at the INCREDIBLE Trump International Golf Club Palm Beach!! pic.twitter.com/5j9gaQPJI1 — A Miller (@amilleraz0) November 9, 2025

The website Did Trump Golf Today (www.DidTrumpGolfToday.com) has kept tabs on how many times the President has stepped on the green. It reports he has spent 72 days out of his 295 in office golfing, equating to 24.4% of his presidency. The site also calculates that Trump has allegedly spent over $100 million of taxpayers’ money on golf trips since his return to office. This figure seems plausible, given that he reportedly shelled out $151.5 million golfing across his first term, according to FoGolf.com.