‘I’m Not Mean!’: Donald Trump Melts Down Trying to Convince America He’s the Victim In Latest Attack on Barack Obama

President Donald Trump might be many things, but plenty of people would argue a nice guy isn’t one of them. Yet Trump actually spent time at the America Business Forum in Miami last week trying to convince attendees that he’s “not a mean person.”

And the irony of it is, during his long-winded, rambling speech, he criticized and jabbed at former President Barack Obama, again, even though Obama left office years ago. That’s not something a nice guy would do.

“I watched him the other day saying, ‘Donald Trump is a mean person.’ I’m not a mean person. He’s a mean person. He’s a divider,” Trump railed, according to the Inquisitir.

President Donald Trump arrives on stage to deliver remarks during the America Business Forum at the Kaseya Center on November 05, 2025 in Miami, Florida. The forum brings together global leaders, cultural figures and innovators from various sectors for discussions on business, technology and social development. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Let’s be clear. Trump doesn’t go after Obama’s politics. He goes after him personally and has for almost two decades now. It seems Obama has been living rent-free in Trump’s head for years now.

‘Is That What He Asked??’: A Foreign Leader Cuts Off Trump Mid-Speech to Make ‘Creepy’ Move on Karoline Leavitt — and Trump’s Reaction Says It All

“I’m talking, ‘Donald Trump is a mean person.’ I’m not a mean person. I just want to have a country that’s great again. Is that OK? I’m not a mean person,” Trump insisted.

This Threads user begged to differ, “Oh. Yes, you are.” And so did this one, “No, you’re a vile person, Trump.”

“But, Trump, you’re not making it great again. Stop and smell the roses,” Threads user Susan Kofed stated. And then social media user Donna Bobbit Sheehan responded to her, “He can’t smell them. They’ve been replaced with cement. How’s that Ballroom coming?”

Like a really nice guy, Trump, who can’t seem to help himself when it comes to Obama, took another swipe at the former president at the same event. And of course, once again, it had nothing to do with Obama’s politics or political ideology; instead, Trump condemned his presidential library in Chicago.

“He built it in not a particularly good location. He’s not into real estate-he doesn’t understand location,” Trump complained.

The Obama Presidential Center, including a library with digital archives, is still under construction on the south side of Chicago. The 19-acre campus is expected to open next year and will feature an events facility, a world-class museum, a fruit and vegetable garden and more.

Obama, for his part, has become more outspoken about Trump and his policies in recent months. The former president recently hit the campaign trail for Democrats, helping them resoundingly defeat Republicans in last week’s off-year elections.

At a rally in Virginia for then gubernatorial candidate and now governor-elect Abigail Spanberger in early November, Obama humorously skewered Trump over his massive renovation projects at the White House.

“As for the president, he has been focused on critical issues like paving over the Rose Garden so folks don’t get mud on their shoes, and gold-plating the Oval Office and building a $300m ballroom,” Obama noted, before stating, “So Virginia, here’s the good news. If you can’t visit a doctor, don’t worry, he will save you a dance,” The Guardian reported.

At a rally for New Jersey governor-elect Mikie Sherill earlier this month, Obama also criticized Trump’s policies.

“We’ve got a president who deployed the national guard in American cities and claimed to be stopping crime waves that don’t actually exist. We’ve got masked ICE agents in unmarked vans pulling people in off the streets, including US citizens, on the suspicion that they don’t look like real Americans,” Obama said in condemning some of Trump’s most controversial moves.

Democratic victories across the country in last week’s elections reveal voters’ concerns and discontent with Trump’s decisions less than a year into his second term and could point to big wins for Democrats in next year’s mid-term elections.