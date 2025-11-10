‘Took Me Years to Laugh’: Vivica A. Fox Says She’s Finally Learning to Laugh Years After 50 Cent Broke Her Heart as Fan Urge Her to Move on

Vivica A. Fox has a knack for creating viral moments — and her latest one features none other than her ex, 50 Cent.

Over the weekend in Edison, New Jersey, the glamorous actress Fox sat on a panel at the New Jersey Ultimate Women’s Expo as a keynote speaker, and somehow the rapper-turned-mogul, whose brand was built on beef and bravado, ended up catching strays.

Fans say Fox is still not over 50 — and at this point, they don’t think she ever will. Social media can’t stop talking about it.

Vivica A. Fox’s dating comments about rappers like 50 Cent has fans warning her about his version of petty. (Photos by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Entertainment; Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

When an audience member asked her for advice on chasing dreams, Fox took the question in a completely different direction: “Don’t date 50 Cent. Don’t date no d-mn rappers,” she warned, sending the crowd into laughter. The clip, filmed at the Expo, was later shared on Instagram on Nov. 8.

Much of the crowd, clearly well-versed in Fox and 50 Cent’s history, cackled at her comment. The laughter went on so long that Fox just shrugged and laughed along before turning her attention back to the audience.

Unapologetically, the “Set It Off” star said “Facts” twice into the mic as the audience continued to react. She then stood up and added, “Just so you know, it took me years to be able to laugh about it. I had to learn to laugh not to cry no more. But I did it.”

"𝗗𝗼𝗻'𝘁 𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲 @50 Cent , 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗻𝗼 𝗱𝗮𝗺𝗻 𝗿𝗮𝗽𝗽𝗲𝗿𝘀…𝗜𝘁 𝘁𝗼𝗼𝗸 𝗺𝗲 𝘆𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻 𝘁𝗼 𝗹𝗮𝘂𝗴𝗵 𝗻𝗼𝘁 𝗰𝗿𝘆 𝗮𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗶𝘁 𝗮𝗺𝘆𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗲"

50 Cent is known for trolling his enemies with memes or negative news reports about them. He has yet to respond to Fox’s latest comments about him, but some fans who are familiar with his online behavior history believe it is only a matter of time.

One person said, “50 about to drag her.”

Another wrote, “50 bout to have a field day with this one.”

Others seemed annoyed with Fox for bringing 50 up, and others even urged her to move on.

Someone commented, “Talk about bitter. That was over 20 years ago.”

Another person typed, “What is happening here!!!… Girl, pls let it go. He should not come up anymore in your talking points, ever. Free yourself. He doesn’t speak or talk about you at all.”

The latter isn’t necessarily true. The “21 Questions” artist has taken shots randomly at Fox too. Back in 2024, 50 reshared a clip of the infamous moment at the 2003 BET Awards that sparked his and Fox’s relationship.

He wrote in the caption, “I look back at some of the sh-t that I did I gotta learn to shut the f-ck up. Look at that look at end that’s trouble. WTF.”

In the video, 50 had just won the best new artist award and thanked people who made his debut a success in his acceptance speech.

At the end of it, he added, “I’m just happy to be present with all of these beautiful people in here. I want to thank Vivica Fox for wearing that dress too!”

The cameraperson caught Fox smiling ear-to-ear in the audience and shortly afterward the two began dating. Their relationship only lasted a few months, but their on-again-off-again beef has lasted for over 20-plus years.

Fox has taken jabs at 50’s manhood after he claimed that the reason “Empire” — a show she starred in — had a dip in ratings was because there was too much “gay stuff” in the storyline.

In return, he has made jokes about Fox’s body being botched after fans speculated that she had some surgical enhancements done to her backside and face.

However, they’ve also had flirty banter.

In a 2024 interview with DJ Vlad, Fox said, “he was the love of my life I will admit that without any reservations. He will always have a very special place in my heart.”

The year prior, she went on the “Sherri” show and told Sherri Shepherd her thoughts on spinning the block with 50 Cent.

She referenced Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who got married (then later divorced) 20 years after calling off their first engagement. She said, “Well, Ben and Jen did it again. So why not?”

Earlier this year, the “Power” co-creator posted a video of Fox at a meet and greet event where fans speculated that she had a Brazilian Butt Lift.

In the now-deleted video, he said, “Wait let me see,” with the eyeball emoji following. His remarks had people believing that he was interested in getting that old thing back.

Vivica Fox, 61, and 50 Cent, 50, might both currently be single. Based on Fox’s recent comments, it seems she’s no longer showing interest in a romantic relationship with 50 Cent, but their future interactions — or any potential connection — remain uncertain. Essentially, the situation is still open-ended, and only time will tell if anything develops between them.