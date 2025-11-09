‘She Is a Liar, a Cheater, a Botox Eater!’: Karoline Leavitt Sparks Mockery After Meltdown at White House. It Leaves an Authoritarian Leader Impressed

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was at it again, off on a wild tangent, berating the press and accusing it of refusing to cover how significantly President Donald Trump is lowering prices even as Americans struggle with the high costs of everything from food to energy.

But in an odd twist, instead of ranting from her usual perch at the podium inside the White House briefing room, she unleashed on reporters Friday at the bilateral White House lunch with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who was so taken with her performance he joked about wanting to take her with him back to Hungary.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks to reporters during a meeting with US President Donald Trump and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC on November 7, 2025. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Leavitt was so enraged after reporters began questioning Trump on affordability issues that she melted down in an angry tirade in the middle of the meeting.

“He signed the largest middle-class tax cut in six months, in six months in record time, putting more money back in the American people’s pockets,” she furiously insisted.

‘Donny Is Slipping’: Trump’s Bizarre Geography Blunder Leaves Crowd Stunned, Then His Attempt to Fix It Goes Even More Off the Rails

“So affordability is what the American people elected this president to do, and he is doing it, and you guys refuse to cover it, and you refuse to cover that the previous administration created the worst unaffordability crisis in American history,” an outraged Leavitt accused journalists.

She is a liar, a cheater, a Botox eater! https://t.co/NIkX5cyUh9 — allan (@alexboy1515) November 7, 2025

“And I’ve been watching the TV all day, saying that he doesn’t want to talk about affordability. That’s what he’s working on every day, and that’s what this administration is doing,” an irate Leavitt proclaimed in a huff.

“You know why they refuse to cover it?” Trump interjected, “because they’re fake news. That’s why.”

But what happened next was quite unpredictable. Orbán, who was seated next to Trump, leaned over and laughingly asked, “Can I get her?”

Trump loved it: “Karoline, the prime minister would like you to work for him in Hungary.”

“You know what? That’s a very good decision you just made,” Trump smugly replied before begging, “Please don’t leave us, Karoline.”

Social media wasn’t buying it.

“Working on affordability? When? Between gold swings and MAL parties?” this X user wondered.

“She’s that good at narrative framing, authoritarian dictators want one themselves,” another X user pointed out.

“She is a liar, a cheater, a Botox eater!” social poster Allen stated.

This X user was quite serious, “When Orban [wants] your propaganda secretary, this isn’t a win for democracy.

Trump has been talking all week about how he’s made everything from energy to food prices more affordable since retaking office in January after Democrats resoundingly trounced Republicans Tuesday in the off-year elections.

But despite Trump’s best efforts to convince people that he’s lowered prices significantly, Americans are seeing some of the highest prices ever for groceries and utilities. In fact, NPR reported on Thursday that the cost of electricity has increased by 40 percent since February alone.