‘Why Don’t You Behave Like That?’: Trump Throws a Fit After Watching This World Leader Command Respect — Then Drags His Own Staffer to Prove a Point

President Donald Trump tried to pull off a power move this week — and it backfired spectacularly.

During a closed-door meeting with Senate Republicans, Trump launched into a rambling story about a recent encounter with a foreign leader whose aides, he said, showed “respect.” Within moments, what began as a boast turned into a strange spectacle when Trump started comparing his own team’s behavior — and singling out one Cabinet member in particular.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with Senate Republicans at a breakfast in the State Dining Room of the White House on November 5, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump is speaking with Republican senators as the U.S. government shutdown has reached day 36. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

The boast, delivered over breakfast at the White House Wednesday when Trump went into vivid detail of his latest meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping.

“And every one of those people were standing like this,” Trump said, thrusting his arms back and lifting his chin. “They were at attention.”

He went on to recount how Xi’s aides didn’t respond when spoken to.

“And I made a comment to one of them, and got no response. I said, ‘Are you gonna answer me?’ I got no response. And President Xi didn’t let him have any,” Trump said, adding: “I said, ‘I want my Cabinet to behave like that.’”

‘You Are Out of Your Mind’: Dr. Oz’s Bizarre Attempt to Explain Why Trump Rushed to Another Man’s Wife Backfires When One Photo Shattered His Story In Seconds

As laughter erupted among the Senate Republicans in attendance, Trump continued, seemingly impressed by the uneasiness in the room.

“I’m demanding that my cabinet … I never saw posture like that. I’ve never seen men so scared in my life,” he said, drawing more nervous laughter.

The president then turned to Vice President JD Vance, taking a shot at his seeming disobedience.

“Why don’t you behave like that? JD doesn’t behave like that. JD butts into conversations. I want to have that for at least a couple of days, OK, JD?” Trump said as Vance looked on awkwardly.

Is he openly demanding an autocratic regime? — Lahiru Udara (@octoberskyshow) November 5, 2025

Footage of the moment quickly circulated online, sparking intense criticism. Many accused Trump of once again expressing authoritarian tendencies and openly longing for a Cabinet that serves him personally rather than the public.

“lol 😂 “JD butts into conversations” the Cabinet already kissed his ass, that’s not enough, he wants them to stand straight and look scarfed!,” one viewer mused.

Others found little humor in the moment, “This is just more evidence that Trump wants to be a dictator with everyone bowing down to him. Republicans are already scared enough of him and afraid to express a divergent opinion. If they were any more frightened, you’d have to pass out depends at his cabinet meetings,” one user wrote on X in a viral thread.

Another critic wrote simply: “Is he openly demanding an autocratic regime?”

Others felt secondhand embarrasment for Vance.

“Always interesting to see how much shame and embarrassment JD Vance is willing to take,” wondered Mike Nunn on X. To which someone responded, “Literally the limit does not exist.”

“Hahahahahahahahahahaha no one likes JD,” mocked another.

Literally the limit does not exist — Puppybrother (@puppybrother12) November 5, 2025

Trump also fumbled a bit when he appeared to admire the demeanor of “the equivalent of a vice president,” though it’s unclear who he was referring to as Chinese Vice President Han Zheng was not present.

The spectacle was reminiscent of Trump’s previous Cabinet meetings, which often doubled as televised displays of loyalty. In one meeting last year, secretaries took turns praising Trump’s leadership for more than three hours in what critics called a “ring-kissing session.”

Trump’s latest comments reinforce a long-running theme in his leadership style — an emphasis on personal loyalty and deference over policy debate. His praise for Xi’s authoritarian control has been a recurring motif since his first term, often raising alarm among democracy advocates who view such remarks as a window into Trump’s desire to become an authoritarian strongman.

Some MAGA supporters tried to downplay it as “satire” but was meant with fierce pushback. “Of course MAGA has flooded the comments saying “he’s just joking, he’s just joking”. It’s their immediate response when someone calls out their cult leader for another unbelievably insane thing he’s done,” said one commentor.

Another critic summed up on X: “Trump is a communist dictator at heart: gold trim, bizzarely opulent surroundings, and outrageous spending while subjects are taxed / have services & programs cut, takes over private companies, demands well-behaved dancing poodles as his immediate servants, breaks the law …”