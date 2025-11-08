‘I Beg to Differ’: Dr. Oz Tries to Explain Trump’s Bizarre Moment Comforting a Man’s Wife Inside the Oval Office — But One Viral Photo Changes Everything

President Donald Trump is known for many things, but compassion has never been high on the list. So when Dr. Mehmet Oz tried to paint him as a selfless hero after a chaotic scene in the Oval Office, the attempt was doomed from the start — and the internet quickly proved why.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services chief launched into a glowing story meant to show Trump’s softer side after a guest suddenly fainted during a Nov. 6 White House event.

President Donald Trump looks on in the Oval Office as Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services chief Dr. Mehmet Oz announces a deal with Pfizer to lower Medicaid drug prices on Sept. 30. (Photo: Getty Images)

During the interview, shared by the White House, Oz adoringly raved about the president’s behavior during the manic moment.

Trump, however, just stared at the man who collapsed and at those trying to help him looking none too pleased by the abrupt end to his news conference.

“I’ll tell you a story, it speaks … to the kind of person the president is,” a tone-deaf Oz rhapsodized later that day.

“So, I wanted to speak to the wife to let her know what was happening but also comfort her, and the president saw me in the corridor and he came over and said, ‘Who you talking to?’ I said sort of sheepishly I was talking to the wife,” Oz explained.

“And he said ‘Gimme that phone.’ He talked to her and got her much calmer than I could have ever done. And I just think he’s just a wonderful human being that he would take time,” the CMS chief fawningly praised Trump.

“He could have gone off and done 10 other things but actually cared that the wife of a man he’s never met before felt in a safer place. He remembers the forgotten folks,” Oz said piously.

🚨 BREAKING: It was just revealed that after the man fainted in the Oval Office today, President Trump rushed to speak with the man’s WIFE to calm her down.



A president who cares ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eydGuNVTNx



DR OZ: “He’s just a wonderful human being that he would take time.”… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 7, 2025

But X user Randy Shulman wasn’t having any of it, “I beg to differ,” he stated above a photo of Trump that was snapped just minutes after pharmaceutical executive Gordon Findlay fainted.

It’s not Oz’s praise that stands out so remarkably after the medical emergency. It’s Trump’s actions and that single photo that spoke volumes.

As Findlay began to wobble, those standing next to him hurried to grab him and lowered him to the floor. Trump, who was sitting at the resolute desk made a small effort to see what the chaos was about. But that was the extent of it.

I knew this would be the first comment I saw 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — ⚜️Big Breaux⚜️ (@247fnpNFT) November 7, 2025

Moments a later, a photographer captured a stunning photo showing an unhappy-looking Trump standing to the side as at least four people worked to help Findlay.

“He was actually facing the guy on the floor at first but same stance then he realise omg it’s not my good side let me change that. So he turned to the camera,” another social media user joked.

Still another comment put it this way, “And this is the stiff that went and consulted the man that fainted’s wife??? ‘No’ this is a pissed off guy because his babbling was interrupted!!!”

Medical emergency in the White House as someone collapses pic.twitter.com/ZoUc6hVkwr — Acyn (@Acyn) November 6, 2025

Plenty of social media user praised Trump for knowing enough to stay out of the way of those administering care during a medical emergency, but that didn’t matter to MAGA opponents.

“He’s so wonderful that he wants to kill 50,000 Americans next year by taking away their Healthcare. And he’s doing it just so we can bless the billionaires of this country with huge tax cuts. What a wonderful man! How stupid can people be?” this Threads user wondered.

It turns out Findlay recovered from his fainting spell, according to the White House, and is fine.

This isn’t the first time this year a guest has fainted at an Oval Office event, The Hill reported. A young girl also passed out last April during Oz’s swearing-in ceremony.